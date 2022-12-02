Broncos name Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Friday named Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence, it was announced by President Damani Leech.
A Denver native and former team captain on Colorado State University's football team, Nading will be responsible for building and leading a solutions-oriented and data-driven team focused on directing organization-wide strategies, goals and performance. He will have a particular emphasis on supporting the Broncos' fan development and revenue growth objectives.
Nading will report directly to Leech and serve on the Broncos' senior leadership team, overseeing the club's data and analytics, ticketing and strategy departments.
Most recently, Nading worked for the global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he was an Associate Partner out of its Denver office. His role included leading client-based projects focused on business transformation across strategy, pricing and marketing optimization.
A two-time team captain as a defensive end for CSU, Nading joined the Houston Texans as a college free agent in 2008 and appeared in 43 total games for the club over five seasons. He earned a bachelor's degree in business finance from CSU before receiving a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Jesse and wife, Katie, reside in Denver with their three children.