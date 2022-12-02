Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence

Dec 02, 2022 at 01:24 PM
welcome_nading

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Friday named Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence, it was announced by President Damani Leech.

A Denver native and former team captain on Colorado State University's football team, Nading will be responsible for building and leading a solutions-oriented and data-driven team focused on directing organization-wide strategies, goals and performance. He will have a particular emphasis on supporting the Broncos' fan development and revenue growth objectives.

Nading will report directly to Leech and serve on the Broncos' senior leadership team, overseeing the club's data and analytics, ticketing and strategy departments.

Most recently, Nading worked for the global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where he was an Associate Partner out of its Denver office. His role included leading client-based projects focused on business transformation across strategy, pricing and marketing optimization.

A two-time team captain as a defensive end for CSU, Nading joined the Houston Texans as a college free agent in 2008 and appeared in 43 total games for the club over five seasons. He earned a bachelor's degree in business finance from CSU before receiving a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Jesse and wife, Katie, reside in Denver with their three children.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Ravens

"He'll be a game-time decision," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Mike Boone looking forward to returning to Broncos' backfield

"To be back with the guys, having fun, being able to contribute, it feels good," Boone said Thursday.

news

'New week, new opportunity': How Pat Surtain II is maintaining confidence amid adversity

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has given up a couple of plays in recent weeks after a hot first half of the season, but the young star is taking it one play at a time.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

Turner-Yell's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and lupus in 2015, and he will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

news

'I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson': Broncos veterans, HC Nathaniel Hackett express support for Russell Wilson

"He keeps coming out here and working," Hackett said. "Heck, he may work harder. I didn't think you could. I give him so much credit for that — to keep his head down, keep working with all the different people that he's gone out there on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that — all the different lineups that we've had. He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Denver has recorded just two sacks over the last three games, and The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel emphasized the importance of putting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Broncos prepare to face the Ravens.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos' connection with Baltimore greater than what meets the eye

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's connections with the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

news

Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chiefs flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'

The Broncos' Week 14 matchup with the Chiefs is moving time slots.

Advertising