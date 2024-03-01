 Skip to main content
Broncos name Jamar Cain as Defensive Line Coach

Feb 29, 2024 at 05:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Jamar_Cain_1920x1080

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have named Jamar Cain as their new Defensive Line Coach, the team announced Thursday.

Cain served as the Broncos' Pass Rush Specialist in 2023 after joining Head Coach Sean Payton's staff in March.

Cain has 20 seasons of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels and served as LSU's defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2022.

Cain has also worked at the University of Oklahoma (2020-21), where he guided Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto. While at Oklahoma, Bonitto recorded seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss as he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt junior.

The Sacramento, California native also worked as the defensive line coach at Arizona State (2019), Fresno State (2017-18), Wyoming (2013) and California Polytechnic State (2009-12). He served as the defensive ends coach for North Dakota State (2014-16) and Missouri State (2006-08).

Cain began his career with stints as an assistant coach at John F. Kennedy High School (2003), Sacramento City College (2004) and Ohio University (2005).

