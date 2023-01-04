Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Hailey Sullivan as Chief Marketing Officer

Jan 04, 2023 at 11:23 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Wednesday named Hailey Sullivan as Chief Marketing Officer, it was announced by President Damani Leech.

Sullivan has a diverse background in brand development and marketing with a proven track record building meaningful connections between brands and fans. In her role, she is responsible for deepening the Broncos' relationship with current fans and engaging the next generation of fans.

As a member of the Broncos' senior leadership team reporting to Leech, Sullivan will direct the organization's newly integrated marketing team that spans brand strategy, digital media, broadcasting and game entertainment.

Sullivan spent the last two years as Chief Marketing Officer for RealSelf, a beauty tech community and go-to online destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. She also worked as CMO for MGA Entertainment from 2019-21, overseeing an innovative portfolio that included iconic brands such as LOL Surprise, Bratz, Little Tikes, Rainbow High and many more.

From 2010-19, Sullivan worked in various roles at Mattel, ranging from Head of U.S. Marketing to an overseas stint in Hong Kong as Head of Asia Pacific Marketing. With Mattel, she helped grow brands such as Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends.

Sullivan graduated from Yale University with a BA degree in economics. She earned her MBA from Columbia University while serving as a Senior Associate for McKinsey & Co. with a focus on marketing and growth engagements.

