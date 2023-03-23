Broncos name Dennis Moore as Chief Commercial Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Thursday named Dennis Moore as Chief Commercial Officer, it was announced by President Damani Leech.

A member of the Broncos' organization for 17 years (2003-19), Moore returns to the franchise after serving as the Chief Revenue Officer for Major League Soccer's St. Louis City SC since 2020. He brings 25 years of sports business experience to the Broncos, including in the areas of revenue generation, sponsorships, ticketing, marketing, business intelligence and fan development.

Moore will report directly to Leech and serve on the Broncos' Senior Team, leading all commercial revenue generation for both the Broncos and Empower Field at Mile High. His responsibilities include overseeing the club's partnership sales, media sales and activations teams while collaborating across numerous other departments throughout the organization.

Spending the last three years as the Chief Revenue Officer for St. Louis City SC, Moore was a key part of the successful launch of the MLS expansion team as one of its first employees. Responsible for all revenue operations for St. Louis City SC, Moore led the organization to a Top-5 MLS ranking in gross operational revenue while overseeing its sponsorship, media sales, ticketing, premium seating and special events departments.

Previously with the Broncos, Moore was a key member of the team's business operations for nearly two decades and most recently served as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He began his time with the Broncos in 2003 as a premium seating representative and supported business initiatives with the team for two Super Bowl seasons (2013, '15) as part of the winningest four-year period (2012-15) in franchise history.

Prior to the Broncos, Moore spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in their ticketing and corporate sales departments.

A graduate of the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, Moore earned an Executive MBA from the University of Colorado while working for the Broncos. He was honored as a "40 under 40" winner by the Denver Business Journal in 2017 in recognition of his business leadership and community impact.