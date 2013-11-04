Broncos Name Del Rio Interim Head Coach





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Jack Del Rio is now the Broncos' interim head coach/defensive coordinator.

The Broncos announced the move Monday morning with Head Coach John Fox expected to miss several weeks as he recovers from an aortic heart valve replacement.

Del Rio will continue his role as the team's defensive coordinator.

Del Rio, who is in his 17th NFL season and second with the Broncos, spent nine years as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 before joining the Broncos as the team's defensive coordinator. As the Jaguars' head coach, Del Rio went 68-71 (.489 pct.) in the regular season and 1-2 (.333 pct.) in the postseason.

Prior to being hired as the Jaguars' head coach, Del Rio worked as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2002, while Fox was the team's head coach.

During his season coaching under Fox with Carolina in 2002, he inherited the NFL's worst defense statistically (371.4 yards per game allowed) and turned it into the league's No. 2-ranked unit (290.4 yards per game allowed). Additionally, the 2002 Panthers squad led the NFL in rushing average against (3.7 yards per carry) and ranked second in third-down efficiency (32.9%) and sacks (52).

Del Rio's defenses have ranked in the NFL's top six in yards per game allowed in nine of his 15 seasons as a position coach, coordinator or head coach, including the 2012 season with the Broncos.

He has coached 14 players to a total of 22 Pro Bowl selections, including All-Pros such as linebackers Peter Boulware, Ray Lewis and Von Miller, defensive tackles John Henderson, Kris Jenkins and Marcus Stroud, and cornerbacks Champ Bailey and Rashean Mathis.