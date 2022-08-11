Broncos name Damani Leech as Team President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named Damani Leech as Team President, it was announced on Thursday by Owner and CEO Greg Penner.

A highly respected sports executive and innovator with 25 years of experience at both the professional and collegiate levels, Leech joins the Broncos after serving as Chief Operating Officer of NFL International for the last three seasons.

Leech will lead the business operations of the Broncos and Stadium Management Company, which operates Empower Field at Mile High. Collaborating with the ownership group and the Broncos' Executive Team, Leech will maintain a presence at both UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High.

He will join General Manager George Paton in reporting directly to Penner.

"As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates," Penner said. "There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani's strong credentials.

"Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win—on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I'm confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization."

A rising executive with the NFL since 2015, Leech spent the previous eight years in leadership positions at the league office with a key role in growing the game internationally as well as through business development and strategy initiatives. He joined the NFL after more than 17 years of experience at the NCAA national office in Indianapolis.

"It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports," Leech said. "Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I'm thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

"With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it's clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness."

Serving as COO of NFL International from 2019-22, Leech oversaw all of the league's international operations in key markets—part of an international NFL fan base exceeding 200 million people—that include Australia, Africa, Brazil, Canada, China and Mexico. He guided the creation and execution of various NFL international initiatives, leading a diverse and talented team of more than 40 staff across offices in Toronto, Mexico City, Shanghai, Los Angeles and New York.

Leech directed the launch of the NFL's International HMA program in 2021 to drive global fan interest through an innovative NFL-club access model while still delivering more than $70 million in international sponsorship and consumer product League revenues. He joined the NFL in 2015 as Vice President of Football Strategy and Business Development.

Beginning his 17-year career at the NCAA in 1998 as an intern, Leech ascended to its Managing Director of Championships from 2013-15.

A Sports Business Journal "40 under 40 winner" in 2014, Leech received the NFL Commissioner's Award for helping launch the Black Engagement Network at the League office in 2018. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in public policy and international affairs from Princeton University in 1998 before receiving a master of arts degree in higher education administration from Indiana University in 2004.

At Princeton, Leech was a three-time first-team All-Ivy League selection as a defensive back who earned third-team All-America honors.