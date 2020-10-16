Denver Broncos | News

Broncos moving forward with 'assumption and understanding' that Week 6 game vs. Patriots will be played as scheduled

Oct 16, 2020 at 02:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After the Patriots reportedly saw another player test positive for COVID-19 and closed their facility on Friday, Head Coach Vic Fangio told the Broncos to continue to move forward with the expectation of playing Sunday in New England.

"We're to assume and press forward as [if] we're playing on Sunday until we're told officially otherwise," Fangio said he told his players after Friday's practice. "Our guys were good with that."

The Broncos' game against New England was previously scheduled for Oct. 11 and then postponed a day to Oct. 12. On the morning of Oct. 11, the game was shifted to Week 6.

Fangio said that after several COVID-related schedule changes, the Broncos are improving at adjusting on the fly.

"We're getting good at it," Fangio said of having to adapt to changes. "Every time it happens, we get better. Every time you get a rep at something, you get better. We've done great. Our players have been fantastic with all this stuff, but they're even getting better with it all."

Fangio said the Broncos still expect to fly to New England on Saturday, but they will adjust if needed.

"We're under the assumption and the understanding that this game's going to go off on time and anything that happens otherwise will happen when it happens," Fangio said.

The Broncos haven't played a game since Oct. 1 and had their bye week rescheduled unexpectedly when the game was postponed from Week 5 to Week 6, but Fangio said he's kept a big-picture perspective about the challenges posed by COVID-19.

In part, that perspective is shaped by his daughter's fight with the disease, from which she reportedly has since recovered. Fangio, though, has also seen people around the country and world suffer because of the indirect impacts of the pandemic.

"I know a lot of people have had their lives interrupted in a very negative way, whether it be through the illness itself, whether it be through losing their job, whether it be through having to take a pay cut. … Nobody deserves that," Fangio said. "And some small businesses — people that have worked their whole lives to establish a business — are really struggling right now. I know some small business owners from all over the country where I've been, and they're struggling. Luckily here in the NFL, so far, as players and coaches, we haven't missed any paychecks. So we're just going to keep fighting through and consider us lucky. Yes, we've been inconvenienced. There are a lot of protocols to follow. Some of them can be a little overbearing at times, but they're necessary. I think in the big picture, we've been lucky."

The Broncos are scheduled to kick off in New England at 11 a.m. MT on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Inspired by his sister, ILB Alex Singleton represents Special Olympics for My Cause My Cleats

Singleton became a dedicated supporter of the organization while watching his older sister compete in Special Olympics events, and he is helping to make sports more accessible in the Denver community.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Brandon Johnson scores first career touchdown on QB Russell Wilson's 300th TD pass

"To score his first touchdown, what a blessing," Wilson said. "Obviously, he worked. He's been working so hard. He's done an amazing job."

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett knows Broncos are a 'better football team' than they showed vs. Panthers

Plus, Hackett discussed what he's saw from quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 12.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said outside linebacker Randy Gregory "might need a little bit more time" on injured reserve.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams to launch charitable foundation to help children in foster care

"I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up," Williams said.

news

Broncos players & executives to participate in 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.

news

'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

The Broncos' eighth loss of the season wasn't particularly close, though it was still just as painful.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on November 27, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can a young Broncos receiver make an impact vs. the Panthers?

"We can't lose any more games," Russell Wilson said after Week 11. "This is the truth. That has to be our mentality."

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

news

Broncos vs. Panthers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 12

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 12 game vs. Carolina.

Advertising