Broncos mourn the passing of Marlin Briscoe, modern pro football's first Black starting quarterback

Just days later, Briscoe got his first taste of game action. Though he hadn't had the time to learn the playbook and had barely practiced at quarterback, Briscoe was thrust into the game in the fourth quarter. It was a tantalizing effort; he pushed the Broncos to a touchdown on one drive, but came up just short with less than a minute left for a game-tying or -winning drive.

The effort, however, did instill Saban with the confidence to start Briscoe the following week against Cincinnati. The move would be a historical one and one that Briscoe had certainly considered. Leading up to the draft, Briscoe admitted that the concept "scared" him, and now with the moment upon him, he tried to ready himself for it.

"I prepared myself before I got in, but prior to the game it ran across my mind a lot," he told the New York Times. "I think other Black athletes, like Jackie Robinson, must have had the same feeling."

It would be an up-and-down process the rest of the season, though. Briscoe was benched in his first start for the veteran Tensi, and three weeks later, Tensi would be benched for Briscoe. In that game, Briscoe helped power a comeback win like the one that eluded him in his first game. Denver recovered from a 14-0 deficit for a 21-14 win behind two rushing scores from Briscoe.

Later, Briscoe would return to the starting lineup for the Broncos' final four games of the season. While the Broncos earned a win in just one of those games, Briscoe played admirably; he averaged 251.5 passing yards, 28 rushing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns over that stretch.

"I'll say that Marlin Briscoe is the most dangerous scrambling quarterback I've seen in nine years in the American Football League," Hall of Fame Chiefs head coach Hank Stram said after the Broncos' season finale vs. Kansas City. "He's like playing against 12 men."

Briscoe was named the runner-up for 1968 Rookie of the Year, and his 14 touchdown passes that year still stands as the franchise's rookie record.

But after that season, the Broncos decided to move on from Briscoe. They acquired Pete Liske from the Canadian Football League and when the team had offseason quarterback meetings, they failed to notify Briscoe. While that was not the end of things for Briscoe, it seemed clear to him that Saban was not giving Briscoe a fair shake to compete at quarterback.

Amid contentious contract negotiations, Saban and Briscoe broke things off and Briscoe became a free agent that summer.

"We could have won a lot of ballgames with Marlin," Ring of Famer Rich "Tombstone" Jackson said in 2021. "No [telling], really, how far we could have gone. I just know that Marlin had all the physical tools to get the job done. He could pass, he was smart and he could move. That was an asset that none of the quarterbacks that we had possessed."

Briscoe didn't get a shot again to start at quarterback or even to really compete at the position. Instead, he had to become a wide receiver. While he excelled at the position in those stints with the Bills and Dolphins, the success was somewhat bittersweet. He found pride in refusing to quit, but wondering what could have been was always there for him.

"When I go to Denver Bronco reunions, all those guys come up to me and say, Man, we could've won with you," Briscoe said in 2021. "They say it now. Back in those days, you couldn't question anything. You did what the coaches and society told you to do. So you couldn't protest and nobody could lobby for you or anything like that. … After all these years, they respected what I was able to bring to the table. So I feel good about that."

And while Briscoe's talent was remarkable, his legacy on the game goes well beyond how he played like Kyler Murray or Russell Wilson nearly 50 years before they entered the NFL. His opportunity was able to open more for Black quarterbacks like him, and while he wasn't able to see his dream fully fulfilled, he helped ensure those that came after him would be able to.