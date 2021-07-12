Broncos mourn passing of former offensive line coach Alex Gibbs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Broncos offensive line coach Alex Gibbs, whose zone-blocking scheme defined the team's dominant rushing attack during its back-to-back Super Bowl run and for more than a decade in Denver, died from complications from a stroke on Monday, the team announced. Gibbs, who was surrounded by his family at his home in Phoenix, was 80.

Gibbs' thinking and coaching was a key part of the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII teams, but even more so for how offenses in the NFL have evolved in the decades since he first came into the league in 1984.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Gibbs, who had a profound impact on the Denver Broncos and the National Football League as an offensive line coach," the Broncos said in a statement. "During his 14 years with the Broncos, Coach Gibbs left a lasting legacy on this league with his innovative blocking schemes and outstanding teaching ability. He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades—including back-to-back World Championships—while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.

"Our hearts go out to Alex's wife, Trina, and the entire Gibbs family as well as Alex's many former players and fellow coaches."

Gibbs first arrived in Denver in 1984, hired by head coach Dan Reeves as an offensive line coach after 15 years in the collegiate ranks.

Reeves, head offensive line coach Marvin Bass and Gibbs immediately set out to help the team better protect their quarterbacks, including young star John Elway; the Broncos' QBs as a whole had been sacked 55 times the previous year. In Gibb's first season, that total dropped to just 35 sacks as Denver went 13-3.

But more than that, Gibbs began his to evaluate and install some of his principles that went against the dominant way of thinking about forming an offensive line. Size and strength are important, but could smaller, more athletic linemen do the job even better?

Gibbs, soon promoted to head offensive line coach, would find some success in starting to feel out these new ideas as the Broncos found their first postseason success with Elway leading the way. But his innovative way of thinking wouldn't truly come to fruition until his second stint with the Broncos.

After working for the Raiders, Chargers, Colts and Chiefs in various capacities for seven years, Gibbs returned to Denver in 1995, where he would soon find the perfect combination of offensive linemen and lead running back.

That year, the Broncos struck gold with sixth-round draft pick Terrell Davis emerging as the team's top back. The rookie ran for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, showing just a glimpse of what he would be able to accomplish in the years to come with Gibbs' zone-blocking scheme paving the way for him.

And, once again, Gibbs proved magical for keeping Elway upright and his jersey clean. After a 1994 season in which Elway was sacked 46 times (the team gave up 55 total), Gibbs helped cut that number to just 22 (26 total) in 1995.