Broncos mourn passing of AFL all-star Ken Adamson

Nov 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM
Aric DiLalla

Ken Adamson, an original member of the Broncos and an AFL All-Star, passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 14 in Sacramento, California.

He was 85 years old.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Adamson attended high school in Georgia before playing his collegiate football at the University of Notre Dame. Adamson was named an Academic All-American in 1959 with the Fighting Irish.

After joining the professional ranks, Adamson started 14 games for the Broncos at left guard during the team's inaugural season in 1960. He was named a second-team All-American Football League selection at the end of his first season.

The 1961 campaign was Adamson's most successful season as a pro, as he earned first-team All-American Football League honors from the Associated Press. He appeared in 14 games and started 12 contests for the Broncos that season.

Adamson finished his career with four appearances during the 1962 season.

During his career, Adamson blocked for Hall of Famer Gene Mingo and Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor and played on an offense that also featured Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor.

According to his family, Adamson and his relatives remained lifelong Broncos fans.

Adamson is survived by his wife, Joyce Adamson; his brother, David Adamson; his three daughters, Kelley, Seanne and Colleen; his sons-in-law, Matt and Charlie; and his five grandchildren, Sean, Kenny, Clare, Elizabeth and Emily.

