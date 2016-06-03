Broncos mourn loss of Colorado native killed in Blue Angels crash

John Elway and members of the Denver Broncos extended their condolences after Pilot Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was killed Thursday in a crash during a U.S. Navy Blue Angels practice run.
Kuss, a Durango, Colorado native, was 32 years old, and he is survived by his spouse and two children.
"I'm a huge Broncos fan," Kuss told the Durango Herald in February. "I've watched them growing up with my family. I follow them through thick and thin. They always make you stay on the edge of your seat until the last minute."
Kuss participated in the pre-game flyover during Super Bowl 50.
"We thought about painting 'Go Broncos' on the bottom, but the rest of the team didn't go for it," Kuss told the Durango Herald in February.
Kuss graduated from Fort Lewis College in 2006 and served in Afghanistan before he joined the Blue Angels in 2014.
"The Navy is deeply saddened by the loss of this service member," said the Naval Air Forces in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family of the pilot, and those he served with."
