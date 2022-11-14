Broncos' momentum, postseason hopes take hit in 17-10 loss to Titans

With just over two minutes to play in the first half, the game looked much different. The Broncos used a 66-yard Jalen Virgil touchdown and a field goal to build a 10-0 lead, and the Titans had mustered just two first downs and 51 yards on their first six possessions. The Broncos, though, gave up a touchdown on the final drive of the half — and it put Denver's chances of winning the game into question.

"That was unfortunate that we gave that long drive up, but the defense did their job," Hackett said. "They did a great job throughout the game. We had that 10-0 lead and the offense has to score again. That was early in the game and we've got to be sure we put points up. It's that simple.

As Hackett said, the defense was not the reason the Broncos dropped their fifth one-score game of the season.

After going up 10-0, the Broncos had six possessions in the second half in which they either held the lead or trailed by just one possession. The Broncos mustered just five first downs in the second half until the final drive of the game. Denver finished the game 4-of-17 on third down.

"We were doing some good things in that first half again, and [then] third down continually gets us," Hackett said.

As the Broncos move forward from the loss, both Hackett and Wilson stressed that the offense must find more production.

"The reality is, we've got to find ways to win these games," Wilson said. "It's been five, six games or so that have been one-score games. I've got to find a way for us to get two more touchdowns, we've got to find a way to get two more touchdowns a game."

With a 3-6 record, the Broncos' chances of advancing to the postseason are grim. But Hackett and Wilson each still share belief the team can find sustained success — and Hackett said "it's about accountability" as the Broncos turn ahead.