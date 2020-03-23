Denver Broncos | News

Broncos mock draft roundup: March 23, 2020

Mar 23, 2020 at 10:35 AM

Following the 2020 NFL Combine, we've got a bit more clarity about draft season. Read on to see which players have been slotted to Denver, which will make the 15th-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Now Drew Lock has a legitimate field stretcher to back safeties up and create even more room for emerging WR1 Courtland Sutton.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Denver still looks primed to look to the draft for a speedy target to complement the big-bodied Courtland Sutton. Jeudy's speed and savvy would make him a fast favorite of second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

One of the better moves of this offseason has been the Broncos trading for defensive lineman Jurrell Casey. That helps negate the loss of Derek Wolfe. If they don't want South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, the Broncos could find a partner for wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Ruggs, Sutton, and second-year tight end Noah Fant would give the Broncos an impressive group of receiving options for Drew Lock.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant to help Drew Lock in the downfield passing game, but here's the weapon to round things out in the receiving corps. Jeudy fits the profile as a No. 1 receiver; he is a classic intermediate to deep field-stretcher and smooth drive-finisher in the red zone at 6-1, 193 pounds.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

It's tempting to go for the speedster but Jeudy is used to carrying the load as a primary option.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Mims was the only show in town for Baylor's downfield passing game and he was still dominant. He's a freak athlete who consistently wins with speed, athleticism and physicality.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Not only did quarterback Drew Lock and TE Noah Fant show promise in their rookie seasons, but Courtland Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign (1,112 yards). The Broncos could use an upgrade opposite Sutton, however, as no other returning wide receiver reached the 300-yard mark in 2019. Scoring 26 touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons, Lamb isn't a burner, but he has outstanding hands, body control and run-after-catch ability.

Steve Serby, New York Post: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Speed WR Henry Ruggs is a better fit opposite Courtland Sutton, but a potential DeAndre Hopkins clone for Drew Lock is too enticing to pass up.

Luke Easterling, DraftWire: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama [via mock trade]

With no receivers off the board, but two receiver-needy teams coming up in the order, the Broncos pull the trigger and move up to get their man. While it may surprise some to see Ruggs come off the board before Lamb and Bama teammate Jerry Jeudy, his elite speed and explosiveness is worthy. In return for one of their three third-round picks, Denver gets a big-play machine for Drew Lock.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Courtland Sutton can get deep and has great size to make plays down the field, but he doesn't take the top off a defense like Ruggs can. Pairing Ruggs and Sutton with Drew Lock in the thin Denver air could lead to some gonzo touchdown passes.

