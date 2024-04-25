Broncos mock draft roundup: Final expert projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin, and NFL experts are finalizing their draft projections, including whom the Broncos could select with the 12th-overall pick. As we near the start of Round 1, we've curated a few final mocks from national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:
Round 1, No. 12 overall:
**Bucky Brooks, NFL.com**: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State (April 23)
"Verse is an energetic QB hunter with the potential to rack up double-digit sacks in the NFL."
Troy Renck, Denver Post (via Yahoo): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"Coach Sean Payton takes a player who can be a joker — a wild card — in his offense and provide much-needed yards in the middle of field for years to come."
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"Sean Payton's offense is perfect for Nix. He wants a point guard out there with five free releases and can protect himself with his mind. He's accurate and can get the ball out quickly. Nix, in a lot of ways, is a version of Drew Brees. He might not be as polished as Brees was coming out of college, but they have a similar passing style."
Jeff Legwold, ESPN: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
"If they don't trade down in this scenario, the best player available is either Turner or Florida State defensive end Jared Verse."
Charles McDonald, Yahoo: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"What head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos decide to do this draft is anyone's guess. They could address any position in the first round and I would understand why they did so."
**Charles Davis, NFL.com**: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"No, this week's trade for former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson does not take Denver out of the QB market."
Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
"Turner would immediately become Denver's most talented player in the front seven."
Matt Miller, ESPN: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
"There are enough people who say Denver will look to beef up its pass rush first and potentially make a move for a quarterback in a secondary trade up, and it makes sense."
Round 1, No. 3 overall:
Pro Football Focus: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
"With many quarterback-needy teams potentially looking to move up to secure a signal-caller, Denver could get aggressive here."
[Denver would sent No. 12 and No. 76 in 2024 and a 2025 first-round pick to acquire No. 3.]
Round 1, No. 5 overall:
**Rob Rang, FOX Sports**: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
"The first real fireworks of the draft come with a rare intradivision trade, with the Broncos shipping the No. 12 overall selection as well as their first-round pick next year to the Chargers, providing Sean Payton with the perfect quarterback for his offense."
Round 1, No. 8 overall:
Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
"The Broncos avoid paying an absurdly high cost of getting into a top five pick and still get what they believe can be their franchise quarterback of the future."
Round 1, No. 22 overall:
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"They're clearly a tough team to peg right now. But one way or another, the Broncos are getting a quarterback, and I don't foresee them getting too precious about it."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"This move allows them to add a second-rounder from Philly and come away with Nix, who looks to be a great fit for Sean Payton's offense."
Round 1, No. 27 overall:
R.J. White, CBS Sports: QB Bo Nix, Oregon
"The Broncos picked up the 27th and 35th picks from the Cardinals in order to move down from No. 12, and while Nix's stock suggests they can wait until the latter to select him, I don't think they risk it."