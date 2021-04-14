Broncos mock draft roundup: April 14, 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: T Jalen Mayfield, Michigan [via mock trade down to No. 19]

The Broncos already have the weapons around Drew Lock. Now they draft Mayfield to give them two bookend tackles, having locked up Garett Bolles late last year.

Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Why Jones over Fields? I think Jones is slightly better under pressure. I think Pat Shurmur's connections to Alabama's pro-style staff will probably result in some tea leaves pointing to Jones. I think the Broncos staff probably saw a lot of Jones in person during the scouting process of Jerry Jeudy, which is why I wouldn't put a ton of stock into GM George Paton skipping the Crimson Tide's pro day in 2021 to attend Ohio State's with Fields.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

The top five quarterbacks are off the board, so Denver fills an immediate need in selecting Parsons here. Parsons starts at one of the linebacker positions in Week 1 (strongest position is WILL) as his athletic frame presents a nightmare for teams looking to run off Denver's defense.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance could go as high as No. 3 or remain available until the middle of Round 1. I think Denver makes a whole lot of sense if he's available here.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance has some nice physical tools, and he's coming off a huge year in 2019.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

After tons of speculation about trading up, Fields falls into the Broncos' lap. Ideal.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

The Broncos have to be thrilled about the Panthers' deal for Darnold, because it ensures they can get a much-needed passing and athletic upgrade from Drew Lock early. Fields can be a great fit in Denver, which should take good advantage of his dual threat.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: T Penei Sewell, Oregon

LT Garett Bolles played really well last season, and now you add a bookend on the right side in Sewell.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State [via mock trade up to No. 7]

It is an ideal situation for a team that was patient watching others around it make all of the difficult decisions. If Fields is successful as Lamar Jackson -- the fifth quarterback taken in the 2018 NFL Draft -- then it will be a huge success for the AFC West franchise.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Denver is in an interesting spot, with the opportunity to trade up or down, depending on the strategy at the QB position. If the team wants to add a first-round QB, Fields is a fit, but a prospect who forecasts to be in the range of a late-first or early second-round pick (that is, in the trade-down range) and who really pops for the Broncos is Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield, who would slot in on the right side of the offensive line.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

They upgraded in a big way at corner in free agency by landing Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby, so it's time up improve the linebacker group. Parsons can be an every-down player. He does have some character questions.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Selecting Fields would be a bold — but potentially necessary — move for the team to take the next step.

Adam Rank, NFL.com: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama