Broncos mock draft roundup: April 13, 2020

Charles Davis, NFL.com: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Drew Lock gave Broncos fans optimism with his play down the stretch, and now his front office gives him the fastest WR in the draft to open up the offense.

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

The Broncos could choose to address the O-line here but why would they pass on Jerry Jeudy, the best route-runner in this class?

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

I had an NFL GM tell me at the combine that Murray was the best interview subject he's had in years. Teams love what they see on film, but Murray might be an even better leader and person. The Broncos obviously already have two absolute studs on defense in Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Make it three with Murray.

Patrick Walker, CBSSports.com: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Despite the top three WRs being gone and the Cowboys having jumped them to steal Henderson, landing Kinlaw is not simply a consolation prize. Throwing him in the mix with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb creates a devastating pass rush.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Drew Lock and Noah Fant both showed promise in their rookie seasons and Courtland Sutton had a breakout sophomore campaign (1,112 yards). The Broncos could use an upgrade opposite Sutton, however, as no other returning wide receiver reached the 300-yard mark in 2019. Posting a combine-fastest 40-yard dash (4.27), Ruggs has the ability to stress any defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house.

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Lamb is an automatic threat with the ball in his hands and gives the Broncos a weapon opposite Courtland Sutton.

Walter Football: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Courtland Sutton is a beast, but the Broncos have nothing else at receiver after moving on from Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in consecutive seasons. Drew Lock looks like he has some potential, so John Elway needs to give his young quarterback another weapon.

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Drew Lock will benefit from this pick, as will Courtland Sutton. Shenault's ability after the catch -- breaking tackles and turning shorter, scheme-based passes into big gains -- will complement both a developing quarterback and a receiver who broke out last season. Shenault has a less-certain projection than the two receivers picked ahead of him, but his potential is maximized in a scheme that can leverage his physical style early on.

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: WR Henry Ruggs III, NFL.com

The Broncos need speed at receiver, and that's certainly something Ruggs supplies. He's just as good as -- if not better than -- D.K. Metcalf, a speed merchant who made waves as a rookie in 2019.

Luke Easterling, Draftwire: DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: WR Henry Ruggs III, NFL.com [via mock trade]

General manager John Elway must give Drew Lock as many weapons as possible. Swapping Pick No. 15 and a couple of Day 2 picks this year to grab their top wideout target (Ruggs, CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy all have a case to be the first WR drafted, but we'll go with Ruggs here) gives them their best shot to become a legitimate contender in the AFC.

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU