Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' second-round projections for Denver

After the Broncos traded several of their Day 1 and Day 2 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Russell Wilson, their first draft pick this year will come at No. 64. While there aren't many draft analysts doing multi-round mocks just yet, here are the prospects that they have landing in Denver at the moment.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina [April 4]
"The Broncos need to rebuild their second level pass rush next to Bradley Chubb after getting Randy Gregory to play end in their 3-4. Enagbare can be a complementary intimidating force."
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 4]
"Walker is so good at wrapping defenders up with his near 80-inch wingspan. Throughout his collegiate career, Walker missed just seven tackles on 138 attempts. The Georgia product's length and overall physical profile gave him an advantage, but his play strength was sometimes exposed, and he was still more of a reactor than playmaker. This is a good bet for the linebacker-needy Broncos to make."
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: LB Christian Harris, Alabama [April 4]
Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire: LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma [April 2]
Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports: TE Trey McBride, CSU [March 31]
"The Vikings drafted six tight ends in a seven-year span when Broncos GM George Paton was in Minnesota's front office. The Broncos traded away Noah Fant, and though they might still see upside in Albert Okwuegbunam, giving Russell Wilson a reliable target at H-back such as McBride makes some sene. He's a similar mold to Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr., but a tick faster."
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [March 31]
Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: C Luke Fortner, Kentucky [March 29]
"The Broncos could use an upgrade on the offensive line, particularly in the interior. Luke Fortner looked very smooth in the combine drills."
Luke Easterling, Draft Wire: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia [March 28]
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky [March 25]
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati [March 23]