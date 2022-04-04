Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' second-round projections for Denver

After the Broncos traded several of their Day 1 and Day 2 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Russell Wilson, their first draft pick this year will come at No. 64. While there aren't many draft analysts doing multi-round mocks just yet, here are the prospects that they have landing in Denver at the moment.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina [April 4]

"The Broncos need to rebuild their second level pass rush next to Bradley Chubb after getting Randy Gregory to play end in their 3-4. Enagbare can be a complementary intimidating force."

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 4]

"Walker is so good at wrapping defenders up with his near 80-inch wingspan. Throughout his collegiate career, Walker missed just seven tackles on 138 attempts. The Georgia product's length and overall physical profile gave him an advantage, but his play strength was sometimes exposed, and he was still more of a reactor than playmaker. This is a good bet for the linebacker-needy Broncos to make."

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: LB Christian Harris, Alabama [April 4]