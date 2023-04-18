Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' recent projections for Denver's 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is about one week away, and as we get closer to it, NFL analysts have gone deeper in their mock drafts, which gives Broncos fans a look at who might be in play when Denver is on the clock in the third round and beyond. We rounded up several recent multi-round mocks from local and national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:
Round 3, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis)
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: OLB Byron Young, Tennessee (April 18)
"At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Young is undersized, but he has a nose for pressuring quarterbacks. This is Denver's first pick in this draft, and it should focus on the front seven with one of these selections."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (April 17)
"Be it was Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles or Alvin Kamara, the Saints always seemed to have a big-play igniter as part of their backfield rotation. Achane could be that for Sean Payton in Denver, where he'd complement Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams (who's coming off a major injury)."
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State (April 18)
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (April 11)
"Anudike-Uzomah carries a substantial toolbox as a pass rusher despite lacking much starting experience. He'll need to develop as an edge setter in the pros to truly become an asset against the run, but it's clear he's going to be a problem for quarterbacks early in his career."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (April 7)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OL Chandler Zavala (April 18)
Round 3, No. 68 overall
Todd McShay, ESPN: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane (April 18)
"Denver can stay right there at the podium to announce its new third-down back. Spears makes defenders miss, has breakaway speed and can make an impact in the pass game."
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State (April 17)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: CB D.J. Turner, Michigan (April 18)
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune: T Blake Freeland, BYU (April 11)
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: G Anthony Bradford, LSU (April 7)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (April 18)
Round 4, No. 108 overall
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (April 7)
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: S Sydney Brown, Illinois (April 17)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (April 18)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (April 18)
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (April 18)
Round 5, No. 139 overall
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse (April 17)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: S Daniel Scott, California (April 18)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: S Trey Dean III, Florida (April 18)
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (April 18)
Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh)
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: WR David Durden, West Florida (April 17)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: C Trevor Downing, Iowa State (April 18)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: LS Alex Ward, UCF (April 18)
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: WR Demario Douglas, Liberty (April 18)
BONUS: Round 2, No. 43 (via mock trade with New York Jets)
Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU (April 18)
[Mock trade would exchange Denver's two third-round picks for the 43rd-overall selection and a 2024 sixth-round pick]
"With BJ Ojulari sliding and the pool of edge defenders dwindling, the Denver Broncos make a move up to grab their guy. Ojulari can rush the passer incredibly well from either side and has great instincts to influence passing lanes."