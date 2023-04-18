Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' recent projections for Denver's 2023 NFL Draft

12 / 12

2016: S Justin Simmons

One Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2016 Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, ranks second in franchise history in interceptions by a Broncos player through his first five pro seasons, two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Career stats: 74 games, 64 starts, 16 interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 385 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits