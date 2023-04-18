Denver Broncos | News

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' recent projections for Denver's 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 18, 2023 at 03:27 PM
230418_mocks

The 2023 NFL Draft is about one week away, and as we get closer to it, NFL analysts have gone deeper in their mock drafts, which gives Broncos fans a look at who might be in play when Denver is on the clock in the third round and beyond. We rounded up several recent multi-round mocks from local and national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 3, No. 67 overall (from Indianapolis)

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: OLB Byron Young, Tennessee (April 18)

"At 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Young is undersized, but he has a nose for pressuring quarterbacks. This is Denver's first pick in this draft, and it should focus on the front seven with one of these selections."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (April 17)

"Be it was Reggie Bush, Darren Sproles or Alvin Kamara, the Saints always seemed to have a big-play igniter as part of their backfield rotation. Achane could be that for Sean Payton in Denver, where he'd complement Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams (who's coming off a major injury)."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State (April 18)

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (April 11)

"Anudike-Uzomah carries a substantial toolbox as a pass rusher despite lacking much starting experience. He'll need to develop as an edge setter in the pros to truly become an asset against the run, but it's clear he's going to be a problem for quarterbacks early in his career."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (April 7)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OL Chandler Zavala (April 18)

Round 3, No. 68 overall

Todd McShay, ESPN: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane (April 18)

"Denver can stay right there at the podium to announce its new third-down back. Spears makes defenders miss, has breakaway speed and can make an impact in the pass game."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: EDGE Zach Harrison, Ohio State (April 17)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: CB D.J. Turner, Michigan (April 18)

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune: T Blake Freeland, BYU (April 11)

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: G Anthony Bradford, LSU (April 7)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson (April 18)

Photos: The Broncos' best third-round draft picks

Look back through some of the best third-round draft picks in Broncos history, as the franchise has found some of its best players in that range.

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 107 starts
1 / 12
1967: T Mike Current

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 107 starts

Drafted: 1969 NFL Draft - third round, 61st overall Years with Broncos: 1969-81 Broncos career stats: 179 games, 40 interceptions, three interceptions returned for touchdowns, 21 fumble recoveries, four fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, 4.0 sacks Ring of Fame induction: 1987 All-Pros: 1977 Pro Bowls/AFL All-Star Games: 1977-78, 1981
2 / 12
1969: DB Billy Thompson

Drafted: 1969 NFL Draft - third round, 61st overall

Years with Broncos: 1969-81

Broncos career stats: 179 games, 40 interceptions, three interceptions returned for touchdowns, 21 fumble recoveries, four fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, 4.0 sacks

Ring of Fame induction: 1987

All-Pros: 1977

Pro Bowls/AFL All-Star Games: 1977-78, 1981

Career stats (all with Denver): 187 games, 147 starts
3 / 12
1973: G Paul Howard

Career stats (all with Denver): 187 games, 147 starts

Career stats (all with Denver): 125 games, 123 starts
4 / 12
1974: T Claudie Minor

Career stats (all with Denver): 125 games, 123 starts

Years with Broncos: 1991-92, 1997-2000 Experience with Denver: 94 games, 66 starts Broncos stats (per Pro Football Reference): 206 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one interception, one touchdown Accolades: Three-time Super Bowl champion, including Broncos' wins in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII
5 / 12
1991: DL Keith Traylor

Years with Broncos: 1991-92, 1997-2000

Experience with Denver: 94 games, 66 starts

Broncos stats (per Pro Football Reference): 206 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, six passes defensed, one interception, one touchdown

Accolades: Three-time Super Bowl champion, including Broncos' wins in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII

Ryan McKee
Three-time Pro Bowler; All-Pro selections in 1995 (second-team by AP), 1998 (second-team by AP) and 2001 (second-team by AP) Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2016 Career stats with Denver: 236 games, 80.6% career FG percentage, 99.5% career extra-point percentage, 63 yards on longest career field goal
6 / 12
1993: K Jason Elam

Three-time Pro Bowler; All-Pro selections in 1995 (second-team by AP), 1998 (second-team by AP) and 2001 (second-team by AP)

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Inducted into the Ring of Fame in 2016

Career stats with Denver: 236 games, 80.6% career FG percentage, 99.5% career extra-point percentage, 63 yards on longest career field goal

One Pro Bowl selection in 1999 (special teams) Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 91 games, two starts
7 / 12
1996: FB/ST Detron Smith

One Pro Bowl selection in 1999 (special teams)

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 91 games, two starts

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 104 starts
8 / 12
1997: G Dan Neil

Two Super Bowl appearances and victories (XXXII and XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 108 games, 104 starts

Pro Bowl selection in 2000 One Super Bowl appearance and victory (XXXIII) Career stats with Denver: 53 games, 51 starts, 62.2 completion percentage, 11,763 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 84.1 quarterback rating
9 / 12
1998: QB Brian Griese

Pro Bowl selection in 2000

One Super Bowl appearance and victory (XXXIII)

Career stats with Denver: 53 games, 51 starts, 62.2 completion percentage, 11,763 passing yards, 71 touchdowns, 84.1 quarterback rating

Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50), selected to Sports Illustrated's All-NFL team in 2008 Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 50 starts (via pro-football-reference.com)
10 / 12
2007: T Ryan Harris

Super Bowl champion (Super Bowl 50), selected to Sports Illustrated's All-NFL team in 2008

Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 50 starts (via pro-football-reference.com)

One Super Bowl appearance (XLVIII) Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 44 starts, 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns
11 / 12
2010: WR Eric Decker

One Super Bowl appearance (XLVIII)

Career stats with Denver: 62 games, 44 starts, 222 receptions for 3,070 yards and 33 touchdowns

One Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2016 Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, ranks second in franchise history in interceptions by a Broncos player through his first five pro seasons, two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Career stats: 74 games, 64 starts, 16 interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 385 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits
12 / 12
2016: S Justin Simmons

One Pro Bowl, one second-team All-Pro selection, 2016 Week 10 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, ranks second in franchise history in interceptions by a Broncos player through his first five pro seasons, two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

Career stats: 74 games, 64 starts, 16 interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, 37 passes defensed, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 385 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Round 4, No. 108 overall

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M (April 7)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: S Sydney Brown, Illinois (April 17)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: CB Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (April 18)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (April 18)

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (April 18)

Round 5, No. 139 overall

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse (April 17)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: S Daniel Scott, California (April 18)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: S Trey Dean III, Florida (April 18)

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: G Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (April 18)

Photos: The Broncos' best sixth-round draft picks

Look back through some of the best draft picks in Broncos history from the sixth round, where the franchise has found some key contributors — including one of the best running backs of all time.

Draft position: Sixth round, 47th overall in 1964 (AFL) College: Alabama A&M Years with Broncos: 7 (1964-70) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 91 games, 71 starts, 250 receptions, 4150 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns Career stats: 98 games, 74 starts, 260 receptions, 4275 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, two-time AFL All-Star selection, led Broncos in receiving yards in four seasons
1 / 7
1964 - WR Al Denson

Draft position: Sixth round, 47th overall in 1964 (AFL) College: Alabama A&M Years with Broncos: 7 (1964-70)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 91 games, 71 starts, 250 receptions, 4150 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns

Career stats: 98 games, 74 starts, 260 receptions, 4275 receiving yards, 32 receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, two-time AFL All-Star selection, led Broncos in receiving yards in four seasons

Draft position: Sixth round, 157th overall in 1980 College: Nebraska, Baylor Years with Broncos: 10 (1980-89) Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 129 games, 87 starts (all with Broncos) Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two Pro Bowl selections (1986-87), three-time AFC champion
2 / 7
1980 - G Keith Bishop

Draft position: Sixth round, 157th overall in 1980 College: Nebraska, Baylor Years with Broncos: 10 (1980-89)

Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 129 games, 87 starts (all with Broncos)

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two Pro Bowl selections (1986-87), three-time AFC champion

Eric Lars Bakke
Draft position: Sixth round, 161st overall in 1986 College: Purdue Years with Broncos: 7 (1986-92) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 100 games, 70 starts, 276 receptions, 4746 receiving yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown Career stats: 130 games, 84 starts, 342 receptions, 5551 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, three-time AFC champion,
3 / 7
1986 - WR Mark Jackson

Draft position: Sixth round, 161st overall in 1986 College: Purdue Years with Broncos: 7 (1986-92)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 100 games, 70 starts, 276 receptions, 4746 receiving yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Career stats: 130 games, 84 starts, 342 receptions, 5551 receiving yards, 29 receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, three-time AFC champion,

Draft position: Sixth round, 196th overall in 1995 College: Georgia Years with Broncos: 7 (1995-2001) Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 78 games, 77 starts, 1655 rushing attempts, 7607 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 169 receptions, 1280 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Pro Football Hall of Famer (2017 inductee), Broncos Ring of Famer (2007 inductee), Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (1997-98), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1998 AP league MVP, three-time Pro Bowler (1996-98), three-time AP first-team All-Pro (1996-98), two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year (1996, '98), franchise record-holder in career rushing yards, career rushing attempts and career rushing touchdowns, ranks first and second in rushing yards in a single season in franchise history, was the fourth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season
4 / 7
1995 - RB Terrell Davis

Draft position: Sixth round, 196th overall in 1995 College: Georgia Years with Broncos: 7 (1995-2001)

Career stats (via Pro Football Reference): 78 games, 77 starts, 1655 rushing attempts, 7607 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 169 receptions, 1280 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Pro Football Hall of Famer (2017 inductee), Broncos Ring of Famer (2007 inductee), Broncos Top 100 Team selection, Broncos 50th Anniversary Team first-team selection, two-time Super Bowl champion (1997-98), Super Bowl XXXII MVP, 1998 AP league MVP, three-time Pro Bowler (1996-98), three-time AP first-team All-Pro (1996-98), two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year (1996, '98), franchise record-holder in career rushing yards, career rushing attempts and career rushing touchdowns, ranks first and second in rushing yards in a single season in franchise history, was the fourth player in NFL history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a single season

Rich Clarkson
Draft position: Sixth round, 189th overall in 2000 College: Utah Years with Broncos: 6 (2000-05) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 74 games, 51 starts, 865 rushing attempts, 3822 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 79 receptions, 657 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career stats: 98 games, 51 starts, 919 rushing attempts, 4067 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, 92 receptions, 727 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, 2000 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2000 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2000 December AFC Offensive Player of the Month, two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 13 and Week 14 in 2000), fifth all time in career rushing yards in Broncos history, fourth all time in career rushing touchdowns in Broncos history, holds the single-game rushing yardage record in Broncos history
5 / 7
2000 - RB Mike Anderson

Draft position: Sixth round, 189th overall in 2000 College: Utah Years with Broncos: 6 (2000-05)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 74 games, 51 starts, 865 rushing attempts, 3822 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 79 receptions, 657 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career stats: 98 games, 51 starts, 919 rushing attempts, 4067 rushing yards, 37 rushing touchdowns, 92 receptions, 727 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns

Career accolades: Broncos Top 100 Team selection, 2000 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, 2000 NFL All-Rookie Team selection, 2000 December AFC Offensive Player of the Month, two-time AFC Offensive Player of the Week (Week 13 and Week 14 in 2000), fifth all time in career rushing yards in Broncos history, fourth all time in career rushing touchdowns in Broncos history, holds the single-game rushing yardage record in Broncos history

Eric Lars Bakke
Draft position: Sixth round, 188th overall in 201 College: Kentucky Years with Broncos: 4 (2012-15) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 50 games, 32 starts, 282 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, eight quarterback hits Career stats: 117 games, 94 starts, 741 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one defensive touchdown, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, two-time AFC champion, Broncos Top 100 Team selection
6 / 7
2012 - ILB Danny trevathan

Draft position: Sixth round, 188th overall in 201 College: Kentucky Years with Broncos: 4 (2012-15)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 50 games, 32 starts, 282 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three sacks, eight quarterback hits

Career stats: 117 games, 94 starts, 741 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 39 passes defensed, eight interceptions, one defensive touchdown, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits

Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion, two-time AFC champion, Broncos Top 100 Team selection

Scott Wachter/© Scott Wachter
Draft position: Sixth round, 207th overall in 2014 College: Boise State Years with Broncos: 5 (2014-18) Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 57 games, 57 starts Career stats: 98 games, 98 starts Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion
7 / 7
2014 - C Matt Paradis

Draft position: Sixth round, 207th overall in 2014 College: Boise State Years with Broncos: 5 (2014-18)

Broncos stats (via Pro Football Reference): 57 games, 57 starts

Career stats: 98 games, 98 starts

Career accolades: Super Bowl 50 champion

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Round 6, No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: WR David Durden, West Florida (April 17)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: C Trevor Downing, Iowa State (April 18)

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: LS Alex Ward, UCF (April 18)

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: WR Demario Douglas, Liberty (April 18)

BONUS: Round 2, No. 43 (via mock trade with New York Jets)

Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU (April 18)

[Mock trade would exchange Denver's two third-round picks for the 43rd-overall selection and a 2024 sixth-round pick]

"With BJ Ojulari sliding and the pool of edge defenders dwindling, the Denver Broncos make a move up to grab their guy. Ojulari can rush the passer incredibly well from either side and has great instincts to influence passing lanes."

Related Content

news

The top sixth-round picks in Broncos history

Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and over the last few days, DenverBroncos.com has looked at some of those selections.

news

The top fifth-round picks in Broncos history

Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

news

The top fourth-round picks in Broncos history

Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

news

The top third-round picks in Broncos history

Over the franchise's history, the team has found a number of key contributors later in the draft — and in the coming days, DenverBroncos.com will take a look at some of those selections.

news

A position-by-position look at the Broncos' roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

Following an aggressive approach during free agency, the Broncos have filled plenty of needs in recent weeks. Denver's roster, though, is not yet a finished product.

news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' Day 2 and Day 3 projections for Denver for the 2023 draft

With about three weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos.

news

Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft picks officially set

The draft order is complete following the NFL's announcement of compensatory picks.

news

Mile High Morning: A look at some of the top performers at the 2023 NFL Combine

"This offensive tackle class doesn't have a surefire top-10 pick, but there's a lot of depth through the first three rounds," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

news

'One of the best head coaches we've seen': NBC Sports' Chris Simms details what HC Sean Payton can bring to Broncos, Denver's biggest offseason need

As Denver inches closer to the offseason program, DenverBroncos.com caught up with Simms to get his insight on one of his former teams.

news

New coaches, free-agent updates and more: Top takeaways from HC Sean Payton and GM George Paton at the 2023 NFL Combine

HC Sean Payton has hired a number of coaches during his career, but he hasn't built a staff from scratch since he began his New Orleans tenure nearly two decades ago. And as he assembles his staff, Payton explained his method for finding the right coaches to guide the team.

news

Broncos anticipate RB Javonte Williams, WR Tim Patrick being ready for start of 2023 season

GM George Paton also provided an update on OLB Randy Gregory.

Advertising