Denver Broncos | News

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' projections for Denver as 2024 NFL Draft nears

Apr 19, 2024 at 12:20 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and NFL analysts are finalizing their draft projections, including whom the Broncos could select with the 12th-overall pick in April's draft. As we near the start of Round 1, we've curated several recent mocks from national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 1, No. 12 overall:

Field Yates, ESPN: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (April 15)

"To take a quarterback or not? That's a dilemma I'm sure Denver is weighing heavily. Ultimately, it felt a little too soon for me, and Bowers is a special prospect. He would instantly upgrade the entire passing game, no matter who is throwing the ball."

[Yates projects the Broncos will draft QB Spencer Rattler with the 76th-overall pick in the third-round.]

Peter Schrager, NFL.com: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (April 16)

"Viewed by many as the best pure pass rusher in the draft, Latu absolutely could end up in Denver if the board falls this way. The Broncos would, of course, love to move up and get a top-four quarterback, but I just don't think they have the ammunition. They'd have to really love Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. to take either at No. 12 overall. (Like really, REALLY love.) So Latu's the prediction here."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: G/T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (April 17)

"Fuaga can compete for a spot at guard as a rookie while being the long-term plan at tackle."

**Josh Edwards, CBS Sports**: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (April 18)

"As it stands, they stand pat and draft Quinyon Mitchell to play opposite Patrick Surtain II. Good luck throwing against the Broncos."

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 19)

"Bo Nix works for a lot of what they want to do. A lot of underneath stuff. Sixty-one college starts; 22-5 with Oregon. Is he going to move around a lot? No. There are some Drew Brees qualities. Highly productive. Very coachable. Super accurate."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 17)

"Nix has some accuracy comparisons to Drew Brees, so it makes sense that Brees' former Saints coach Sean Payton would covet those attributes."

Dan Parr, NFL.com: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (April 18)

"The Broncos decide to wait to make their move for a quarterback. They would probably love to trade down from this spot and add some draft capital, but if they can't find a partner, pairing Mitchell with Pat Surtain II in the pursuit of slowing down division foe Patrick Mahomes figures to be an attractive option."

Round 1, No. 15 overall:

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 17)
"Sean Payton gets his point-guard quarterback, and the Broncos get a third-round pick in return from the Colts in this slide back (pick No. 82 overall)."

Round 1, No. 17 overall:

Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA (April 17)

"The Broncos weren't able to secure a top-five quarterback in this mock draft, but they were able to pick up multiple picks and still add a top-12 player from our big board."

[Denver would also receive a 2025 third-round pick and No. 116 in 2024]

Round 1, No. 30 overall:

Rob Maaddi, Associated Press: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (April 18)

"After trading down twice to add draft capital, the Broncos move up and snag their quarterback."

[Denver would net three Day 2 picks after trading down twice and back up to No. 30].

