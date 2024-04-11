Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' mid-April projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and NFL analysts are deep in their draft projections, including whom the Broncos could select with the 12th-overall pick in April's draft. As we near the start of Round 1, we've curated several recent mocks from national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 1, No. 12 overall:

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (April 10)

"Mitchell, my top-ranked cornerback, had 46 pass breakups in four seasons at Toledo, and he ripped off an elite 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. He's ready to play early and often as a rookie."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OL Troy Fautanu, Washington (April 11):

"Sean Payton has his eyes on another quarterback later in the draft and instead looks to tighten up the blocking unit with the selection of Troy Fautanu."

[Editor's note: Trapasso projects the Broncos will make a trade with the Cardinals in Round 3 to select Oregon QB Bo Nix]

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (April 4)

"[I]n Mitchell, they can add another defensive back gem opposite Patrick Surtain. The Florida native backed up all the buzz that had built around him entering Indianapolis."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State (April 11)

"They pass on a quarterback here, although they could trade down and take a quarterback. For this draft, they stay put and add an edge player in Jared Verse."

Bleacher Report: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State (April 10)

"Verse would walk in as the team's most talented player at the position, and his physical playing style next to Zach Allen would go a long way toward rebuilding Denver's defensive front."

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (April 11)

"Pairing Mitchell will Patrick Surtain will make the Broncos secondary a force, even with the loss of Justin Simmons."

Nate Davis, USA Today: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 9)

"Nix has the mobility, accuracy – yes, some of his record 77.5% completion rate in 2023 was juiced by the Ducks' offense – and quick decision-making coach Sean Payton values, plus a nose for the goal line (38 rushing TDs in five college seasons)."

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (April 10)

"Penix Jr. has an NFL-level arm talent in addition to two years of good health and top-tier production in a spread-out shotgun offense."

Projected trades:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Trade up to No. 4 for QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (April 4)

"Sean Payton gives up first- and third-round picks in 2025 for his quarterback of the future. McCarthy's lack of volume in college might be seen as a negative by some, but perhaps not to Payton, who might think it'll make it easier to mold the athletic former Wolverine into a top-level quarterback."

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Trade down to No. 19 for QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 8)

"Denver trades down, gets a QB and acquires extra capital — tough to beat that."

Gennaro Filice, NFL.com: Trade down to No. 17 for T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (April 11)

"Denver scoops up an athletic pass protector who still needs some refinement as a run blocker."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Trade up to No. 10 for QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (April 9)

"The move up two spots doesn't cost them any future first-round picks and nets Sean Payton a QB who is a proven winner with a savvy football IQ. The assets that would've otherwise been dealt in a move higher up the board can now be invested in building around McCarthy for the future."

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Trade back into the first round to No. 27 for QB Bo Nix, Oregon (April 4)