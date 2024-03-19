Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

The road to the 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing, and NFL analysts are deep in their draft projections, including whom the Broncos could select with the 12th-overall pick in April's draft. Following the first week of free agency, we've curated several recent mocks from national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 1, No. 12 overall

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (March 19)

"I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a 'best player available' situation."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: QB Bo Nix (March 19)

"Nix isn't going to be for every team, but [Sean] Payton might see a little Drew Brees in him. He's a super-fast processor who can make every throw and was one of the most productive passers in college football the past two seasons."

Field Yates, ESPN: QB Bo Nix (March 16)

"Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this scenario, and with Denver not scheduled to pick again until the third round, it must act decisively to add one now."

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: QB Bo Nix (March 18)

"[Michael] Penix [Jr.] or Nix? Bo Nix fits Sean Payton. I've been pounding this drum for a long time."

Marcus Mosher, 33rd Team: CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (March 15)

"The Broncos select Quinyon Mitchell to pair with Patrick Surtain II to give them one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (March 15)

"When you're stuck in a division with Patrick Mahomes for the foreseeable future, it might help to have a couple of lockdown corners to slow him down."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (March 19)

"For the Broncos, Arnold has the SEC pedigree, and after the success with Patrick Surtain [II], going back to the Alabama well was an easy choice."

Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (March 8)

"While Turner's pass-rushing upside might not be as high as other top-tier edge defenders that get selected in the top half of the draft, he is an extremely useful and versatile player who can play the run, drop into coverage or rush the passer at a winning level."

via mock trade: Round 1, No. 17 overall

Nick Kosmider, The Athletic: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State (March 19)