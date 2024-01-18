Denver Broncos | News

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' early projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 18, 2024
The road to the 2024 NFL Draft has begun, and NFL analysts have started to take a look at who the Broncos could select with their first-round pick. Denver holds the 12th-overall pick in April's draft, and we've curated several recent mocks from national reporters and analysts to compile the following overview:

Round 1, No. 12 overall

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Jan. 17)

"... Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Jan. 17)

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network: QB Bo Nix, Oregon (Jan. 17)

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (Jan. 16)

"There won't be a consensus CB1, but Arnold has the best package of traits — and I know several NFL scouts who feel the same way. Though he's not the most disciplined corner in the draft, Arnold is a top-tier athlete with outstanding competitiveness and ball production (17 passes defended and five interceptions in 2023)."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (Jan. 18)

"The combination of Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold gives Denver one of the best cornerback rooms in football, in theory."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Jan. 10)

"... The Wolverines star is an instinctive and accurate passer who makes plays to win games. He has really good ball placement, hitting 72.3% of his throws this season. Scouts have mixed opinions on McCarthy – mainly surrounding his role in Michigan's run-heavy scheme – and he's no lock to go on Day 1, but he has the chance to be a solid NFL starter."

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Jan. 12)

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington (Jan. 10)

"The QB4 question is a tough one. Neither Penix nor McCarthy is an obvious first-round pick as I sit on things today. McCarthy could emerge as that fourth quarterback in the class, but he also could go back to school. Meanwhile, Penix's improvement over the last two years at Washington is undeniable. However, there are still areas of his game — after six years and several season-ending injuries — that will give scouts pause. On the plus side, he's the most confident vertical college passer we've seen since Joe Burrow, which counts for something."

[Note: Baumgardner predicts the Broncos will trade down from No. 12 to No. 27 and also receive pick No. 53)

Connor Livesay, The 33rd Team: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Jan. 8)

"With offensive players dominating the top 10, defensive players start to dominate the middle of the first round. The Denver Broncos must figure out their quarterback situation, but they have bigger issues on defense. Dallas Turner is one of the higher-ceiling pass rushers in the class with the high-end traits needed to develop into a double-digit sack guy."

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama (Jan. 8)

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network: WR Keon Coleman, Florida State (Jan. 7)

"Coleman is a physical receiver who is explosive and can make plays — exactly the type of dominant skill set the Broncos need."

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State (Jan. 11)

"The Broncos have some pieces on defense coming off the edge in Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, but they need a bona fide game wrecker. That's what Verse has been for Florida State these past two seasons, with heavyweight hands and knock back power."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: WR Rome Odunze, Washington (Jan. 15)

"... [Denver] could target wide receiver — and Rome Odunze, who reminds me of A.J. Brown, has been special for the Huskies this season."

