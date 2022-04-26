Broncos mock draft roundup: A final batch of predictions before the draft

After the Broncos traded several of their Day 1 and Day 2 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Russell Wilson, their first draft pick this year is scheduled to come at No. 64. With just days to go before the draft begins, here are the prospects that several analysts project to Denver with that pick.

Matt Miller, ESPN: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming [April 26]

The Broncos' first pick after trading for Russell Wilson comes on defense, where a three-down linebacker is a must-add. Muma can run with backs and tight ends and is fantastic in zone coverage. His ability to cover tight ends is particularly important in the loaded AFC West featuring Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina [April 26]

The Broncos need to rebuild their second level pass rush next to Bradley Chubb after getting Randy Gregory to play end in their 3-4. Enagbare can be a complementary intimidating force.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: DE Drake Jackson, USC [April 26]

The Broncos signed Randy Gregory, but he's just a short-term option across from Bradley Chubb. Besides, the Broncos need as much pass-rushing help as possible, considering the passing talent in their division.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 25]

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [April 24]

The idea of Troy Andersen is more compelling than Troy Andersen in his current state. The Montana State linebacker still has lots of room for refinement. But he's an elite size-speed athlete with a versatile outlook.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [April 22]