Broncos mock draft roundup: A final batch of predictions before the draft

After the Broncos traded several of their Day 1 and Day 2 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire Russell Wilson, their first draft pick this year is scheduled to come at No. 64. With just days to go before the draft begins, here are the prospects that several analysts project to Denver with that pick.
Matt Miller, ESPN: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming [April 26]
The Broncos' first pick after trading for Russell Wilson comes on defense, where a three-down linebacker is a must-add. Muma can run with backs and tight ends and is fantastic in zone coverage. His ability to cover tight ends is particularly important in the loaded AFC West featuring Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina [April 26]
The Broncos need to rebuild their second level pass rush next to Bradley Chubb after getting Randy Gregory to play end in their 3-4. Enagbare can be a complementary intimidating force.
Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: DE Drake Jackson, USC [April 26]
The Broncos signed Randy Gregory, but he's just a short-term option across from Bradley Chubb. Besides, the Broncos need as much pass-rushing help as possible, considering the passing talent in their division.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 25]
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [April 24]
The idea of Troy Andersen is more compelling than Troy Andersen in his current state. The Montana State linebacker still has lots of room for refinement. But he's an elite size-speed athlete with a versatile outlook.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [April 22]
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA [April 22]
Nate Tice, The Athletic: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 21]
Denver would be ecstatic to get the rangy Walker at this spot. The Broncos have added some nice pieces on the defensive side this offseason, and Walker would fill a position of need they still have. He is a very good athlete with length who can pursue the ball from sideline to sideline. He also has intriguing upside as a pass defender.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 21]
Rob Rang, FOX Sports: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming [April 20]
Having already invested the picks and acquired the players to fill their need for a gunslinger offense, the Broncos might see the instinctive and speedy Muma as an ideal quarterback for the defense. Muma turned heads at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.
Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay, ESPN: S Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska [April 19]
Denver dealt away its premium picks to land Russell Wilson, and this one is from the Rams' trade for Von Miller. Taylor-Britt's 4.38 40 at the combine wowed scouts. He played a lot of corner in college, but I see his best position as free safety in the NFL.
Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire: RB James Cook, Georgia [April 19]
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State [April 14]
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus: LB Quay Walker, Georgia [April 11]
Walker is so good at wrapping defenders up with his near 80-inch wingspan. Throughout his collegiate career, Walker missed just seven tackles on 138 attempts.