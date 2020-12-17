Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Legends: The stories, games and accolades that defined Karl Mecklenburg's Broncos career

Dec 17, 2020
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

In our Broncos Legends series, we're revisiting the careers of some of the best players in franchise history with video highlights and rarely seen photos — and they'll join us to break down their favorite moments as a Bronco and more. Here's a refresher on Karl Mecklenburg's time in Denver.

Career overview

On the night of the 1983 NFL Draft, Karl Mecklenburg went to bed expecting to start planning the next steps in his medical education.

The University of Minnesota defensive lineman had joined the team as a walk-on transfer from Augustana College in South Dakota, and though he had decent stats in his final college season, he didn't draw NFL attention. Perhaps it was because scouts mistakenly entered his height two inches lower than it truly was; maybe it was how Minnesota's 3-8 record and poor run defense didn't play to Mecklenburg's strengths as a pass-rusher; maybe it was because teams couldn't figure out whether his size lent more to playing on the defensive line or in the linebacking corps.

Regardless, it added up to not getting a phone call from an NFL team before his bedtime, so Mecklenburg assumed he'd continue his pre-med education track. Then, in the middle of the night, he awoke to a call from a secretary for Broncos head coach Dan Reeves telling him that he had been drafted in the 12th and final round.

Though Mecklenburg had largely slipped through the cracks because of his physical stature, the Broncos were intrigued by his versatility and his smarts, as Mecklenburg had the highest score in the NFL's intelligence test given to college seniors that year.

"When you do all your tests to find out how he measures up, Karl will always be No. 12," Minnesota coach Joe Salem said. "But when the game's over, he's No. 1. He just plays better."

Eventually, the Broncos learned that not only was Mecklenburg one of the smartest players, but the concerns about his position meant little. The "Albino Rhino," as he was known, was strong enough to hold his own on the line while also being also quicker than most lineman; and he was also fast enough to play linebacker while also being stronger than most linebackers.

An elbow injury derailed his rookie season, but when he got back in, the Broncos began to find ways to best utilize his skills. That meant not settling to play him at any one particular position, and in the process, defensive coordinator Joe Collier discovered the team had a weapon unlike almost any other.

In 1985, Mecklenburg truly came into his own. He logged a 13-sack season, including two four-sack games, as he was named to his first career Pro Bowl and earned his first-team All-Pro nod.

Mecklenburg continued to have the same unique role even when the Broncos changed defensive coordinators, and with Wade Phillips leading the defense for the first time in 1989, he returned to form after an injury-shortened season to claim his fourth Pro Bowl and third first-team All-Pro selection.

Against the odds, the former 12th-round pick had become a bonified star. Mecklenburg had made six Pro Bowls and was a three-time first-team All-Pro, and he helped Denver reach three Super Bowls during his career.

"I do believe that maybe the chips were stacked against me," Mecklenburg said. "But maybe I believed in myself more than anyone else. A lot of people gave me no chance to play pro football. I figured, I'll show them. I'll show them I can play at least a couple of years, just long enough to earn money to go to medical school."

But by the time he called it quits after 12 seasons, there was no need nor any time for that.

"Denver was a great place to play," Mecklenburg said after his final season. "I really enjoyed it. I got to accomplish all I could individually, and we got to accomplish almost everything you could as a team."

Career accolades

2001 Ring of Fame inductee, Broncos Top 100 Team selection, first-team Broncos 50th Anniversary Team selection, three first-team All-Pros, six Pro Bowls, three Super Bowl appearances, seven postseason appearances, five division titles, retired as franchise's all-time sack leader (now third), only Bronco with two four-sack games

Stats to know

Career stats: 180 games, 141 starts, 1,118 tackles, 79 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns

In his own words

"One of the things I talk about in my presentations is decisiveness — the courage to be decisive. I was a 12th-round draft choice; nobody expected me to make it, because height, weight, 40[-yard-dash] time, I didn't match up. But I found out early on in my career if you could take the first step in the right direction before anybody else did, all the angles would change in your favor. The tight end couldn't pin you in, the guard couldn't cut you off, a fullback couldn't keep you from getting to the line of scrimmage. Everything changed. And that was really my career. It was based on that. Joe Collier was an amazing guy. I was drafted, like I said, as a 12th-round draft choice [and] I was drafted as a nose guard. I was a 240-pound nose guard, and they don't last. I got hurt right away, and so they moved me out to defensive end and I made the team as a third-down pass-rusher.

"Two years later, Joe — and Myrel Moore, at the time, was the linebacker coach and Stan Jones was the defensive line coach — the three of them got together and said, 'You know, I think Karl is actually a linebacker. We should move him to linebacker.' I switched to linebacker, I made the Pro Bowl my first year as an All-Pro linebacker. But I also still played defensive end. I played defensive tackle. I played on the left, I played on the right. And then all of a sudden they move me to outside linebacker when they had matchup issues out there. There were games I played all seven defensive front positions. And that's something nobody's ever done before and probably will never do again. Everybody else had to know two different positions, too. You had to have the right group of guys who were smart enough; you had to have the coach that really identified something in an individual that he was trying to take advantage of.

"And Joe moved me all over the place, and what a great opportunity. As a defensive guy, you want to be where the ball is going, right? And that's where Joe tried to put me. 'We think this team runs right all the time, so you're going to play on the right side all game this week,' and then the next week, 'That team runs to the strong side all the time, so we're going to put you on the strong-end side linebacker.' They just moved me around depending on the opponent and what the challenges were that week."

Three games to remember

Week 2, 1985 season: Broncos 34, Saints 23

You can call it Meck's flu game. Despite fighting the illness, Mecklenburg logged his first four-sack game. The Broncos jumped out to an early lead, which helped Mecklenburg and the rest of defense. But you don't just get four sacks on luck, though Mecklenburg may have felt so at the time.

"They can't seem to block him and they can't seem to find him where we put him in our normal defense, and that's where he's helping us right now," said Moore, the linebackers coach, "As long as we can keep getting big plays out of him in the variety of positions we play him, we're going to keep doing it."

Week 13, 1985 season: Broncos 31, Steelers 23

In this second four-sack game, archived newspaper articles tracked Mecklenburg as playing seven positions — nose tackle, both defensive end spots and all four linebacker positions — and he also had two forced fumbles, in addition to his four sacks.

"It seemed like there was a whole army of Mecklenburgs out there," Steelers coach Chuck Knoll said after the game.

Week 13, 1987 season: Broncos 31, Patriots 20

As a multi-positional dynamo, Mecklenburg wasn't just a sack machine. In this game, he helped power a second-half comeback with two interceptions. After falling behind 17-3 at halftime, the Broncos got within a touchdown early in the third quarter. Then, Mecklenburg made his first interception; six plays later, the game was tied. Later in the fourth quarter, he snagged his second pick as New England looked to bounce back from a pick-six on their previous possession. It would not result in points, but it would help the Broncos bleed the clock to the point that a comeback was practically impossible.

Broncos Legends: Karl Mecklenburg's Broncos career in photos

Flip through photos from Karl Mecklenburg's Broncos career.

Denver Broncos' linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney (9) causing him to fumble in the first half of their game in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)
1 / 55

Denver Broncos' linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Bill Kenney (9) causing him to fumble in the first half of their game in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)

Karl Mecklenburg (77), linebacker of the Denver Broncos makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 16, 1986, in Denver. (AP Photo)
2 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77), linebacker of the Denver Broncos makes a tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 16, 1986, in Denver. (AP Photo)

Karl Mecklenburg wears a throwback helmet during a September 1994 game.
3 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg wears a throwback helmet during a September 1994 game.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebackers Karl Mecklenburg and Richard Harvey talk on the sideline during a 1994 game.
4 / 55

Linebackers Karl Mecklenburg and Richard Harvey talk on the sideline during a 1994 game.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg prepares to wrap up a Browns ball carrier during an October 30, 1994 win against Cleveland.
5 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg prepares to wrap up a Browns ball carrier during an October 30, 1994 win against Cleveland.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stops Patriots quarterback Tony Eason during a September 28, 1986 win (27-20) against New England.
6 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stops Patriots quarterback Tony Eason during a September 28, 1986 win (27-20) against New England.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg talks with a coach during a 1994 game.
7 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg talks with a coach during a 1994 game.

Bernard Grant
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up Raider quarterback Jeff Hostetler during a January 9, 1994 playoff loss (24-42) in Los Angeles.
8 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up Raider quarterback Jeff Hostetler during a January 9, 1994 playoff loss (24-42) in Los Angeles.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg knocks the ball away from a Cardinal receiver during a December 15, 1991 win (24-19) against Arizona.
9 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg knocks the ball away from a Cardinal receiver during a December 15, 1991 win (24-19) against Arizona.

Eric Lars Bakke
Coach Dan Reeves prays with his players before the January 14, 1990 AFC Championship win (37-21) against the Cleveland Browns.
10 / 55

Coach Dan Reeves prays with his players before the January 14, 1990 AFC Championship win (37-21) against the Cleveland Browns.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg on the sideline during a game.
11 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg on the sideline during a game.

Rod Hanna
1985 Pro Bowlers: safety Dennis Smith, corner back Louis Wright, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones.
12 / 55

1985 Pro Bowlers: safety Dennis Smith, corner back Louis Wright, linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones.

A headshot of linebacker Karl Mecklenburg
13 / 55

A headshot of linebacker Karl Mecklenburg

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks Seahawk quarterback Dave Kraig during an October 20, 1985 overtime win over Seattle at Mile High Stadium.
14 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks Seahawk quarterback Dave Kraig during an October 20, 1985 overtime win over Seattle at Mile High Stadium.

Rod Hanna
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and other members of the Broncos defense nail a Bengal ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.
15 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and other members of the Broncos defense nail a Bengal ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg rushes the Raider quarterback during a game against Los Angeles at Mile High Stadium.
16 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg rushes the Raider quarterback during a game against Los Angeles at Mile High Stadium.

Rod Hanna
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg gets by a Charger blocker during a December 22, 1991 win (17-14) over San Diego at Mile High Stadium.
17 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg gets by a Charger blocker during a December 22, 1991 win (17-14) over San Diego at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks the Browns quarterback during a game in Cleveland.
18 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg sacks the Browns quarterback during a game in Cleveland.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.
19 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 4, 1992 win (20-19) over Kansas City at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Bengals ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.
20 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg wraps up a Bengals ball carrier during a November 27, 1994 win (15-13) over Cincinnati at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg tackles a Steelers ball carrier during a January 7, 1990 playoff win (24-23) over Pittsburgh at Mile High Stadium.
21 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg tackles a Steelers ball carrier during a January 7, 1990 playoff win (24-23) over Pittsburgh at Mile High Stadium.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg runs over a Steelers blocker during an October 14, 1990 loss (17-34) in Pittsburgh.
22 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg runs over a Steelers blocker during an October 14, 1990 loss (17-34) in Pittsburgh.

Eric Lars Bakke
Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 22, 1995 loss (7-21) in Kansas City.
23 / 55

Linebacker Karl Mecklenburg stuffs a Chiefs ball carrier during an October 22, 1995 loss (7-21) in Kansas City.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders on September 24, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
24 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders on September 24, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 8, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
25 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg (77) of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on October 8, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 15, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
26 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 15, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 5, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
27 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos during the NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 5, 1989 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Charlie Waters talks with Charles Dimry, Tyrone Braxton, and Karl Mecklenburg. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
28 / 55

Charlie Waters talks with Charles Dimry, Tyrone Braxton, and Karl Mecklenburg. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg sacks Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar during the Broncos' 29-14 victory over Cleveland on November 7, 1993.
29 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg sacks Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar during the Broncos' 29-14 victory over Cleveland on November 7, 1993.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during an unspecified game against the New England Patriots.
30 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during an unspecified game against the New England Patriots.

Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg tackles Ronnie Harmon during the NFL game agains the San Diego Chargers on September 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
31 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg tackles Ronnie Harmon during the NFL game agains the San Diego Chargers on September 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks in 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
32 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks in 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks on October 31, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke
33 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg during the NFL game agains the Seattle Seahawks on October 31, 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Eric Lars Bakke

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Karl Mecklenburg on the bench in the 1980s. Photo by Rod Hanna
34 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg on the bench in the 1980s. Photo by Rod Hanna

Rod Hanna/© Rod Hanna
Karl Mecklenburg defends on a pass play.
35 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg defends on a pass play.

Ron Holmes and Karl Mecklenburg team up against the Steelers.
36 / 55

Ron Holmes and Karl Mecklenburg team up against the Steelers.

Rulon Jones and Karl Mecklenburg watch from the sidelines.
37 / 55

Rulon Jones and Karl Mecklenburg watch from the sidelines.

Karl Mecklenburg looks to the field during a game.
38 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg looks to the field during a game.

Karl Mecklenburg directs fellow players before the play.
39 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg directs fellow players before the play.

Bernard Grant
Karl Mecklenburg celebrates with a teammate after a play.
40 / 55

Karl Mecklenburg celebrates with a teammate after a play.

Bernard Grant
JAN 1988: Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos after the playoff game against the Houston Oilers, Denver, CO
41 / 55

JAN 1988: Karl Mecklenburg of the Denver Broncos after the playoff game against the Houston Oilers, Denver, CO

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) celebrate with unidentified teammates in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)
42 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) celebrate with unidentified teammates in Denver, Colo., Nov. 16, 1986. (AP Photo)

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Denver, Sept. 28, 1986 The Broncos defeated Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
43 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks into the backfield during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Denver, Sept. 28, 1986 The Broncos defeated Patriots 27-20. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) beats Atlanta Falcons center Wayne Radloff (55) and sacks quarterback Steve Dils (8) during an NFL game in Denver, Colo., Oct. 16, 1988. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 30-14. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
44 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) beats Atlanta Falcons center Wayne Radloff (55) and sacks quarterback Steve Dils (8) during an NFL game in Denver, Colo., Oct. 16, 1988. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 30-14. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

Damian Strohmeyer
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders Jan. 2, 1994, in Los Angeles. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 33-30. (Eric Lars Bakke via AP)
45 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Raiders Jan. 2, 1994, in Los Angeles. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 33-30. (Eric Lars Bakke via AP)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majikowski (5) during an NFL game in Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 20, 1987. The Broncos and Packers played to a 17-17 overtime tie. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)
46 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Don Majikowski (5) during an NFL game in Milwaukee, Wis., Sept. 20, 1987. The Broncos and Packers played to a 17-17 overtime tie. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) await the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
47 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg and defensive end Rulon Jones (75) await the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks on during the NFL football game against the New York Jets on October 20, 1986 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 22-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
48 / 55

Denver Broncos defensive end and linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) looks on during the NFL football game against the New York Jets on October 20, 1986 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won the game 22-10. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1986
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) plays with taped hands including an ace bandage wrapped around his right hand during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23, 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won the game 39-21. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
49 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) plays with taped hands including an ace bandage wrapped around his right hand during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 23, 1988 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers won the game 39-21. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1988
AP8909110911
50 / 55
Paul Spinelli
Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) sets up to pass while being pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) during an NFL game Denver, Colo., Nov. 1, 1987. The Broncos shutout the Lions 34-0. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)
51 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Chuck Long (16) sets up to pass while being pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) during an NFL game Denver, Colo., Nov. 1, 1987. The Broncos shutout the Lions 34-0. (AP Photo/Damian Strohmeyer)

Damian Strohmeyer
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) chases the action during the game against the Los Angeles Raiders on December 2, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. The Raiders won the game 23-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
52 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) chases the action during the game against the Los Angeles Raiders on December 2, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. The Raiders won the game 23-20. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Paul Spinelli/AP1990
San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park Wednesday, August 7, 1991. 49ers beat Broncos 24-6 in preseason game. 49er quarterback Steve Young (8) runs by Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77). (AP Photo/Al Golub)
53 / 55

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park Wednesday, August 7, 1991. 49ers beat Broncos 24-6 in preseason game. 49er quarterback Steve Young (8) runs by Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77). (AP Photo/Al Golub)

Al GOLUB/AP
Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) stops Dallas Cowboys running back Robert Lavette (29) during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)
54 / 55

Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) stops Dallas Cowboys running back Robert Lavette (29) during an NFL game in Denver, Oct. 5, 1986. The Broncos defeated the Cowboys 29-14. (AP Photo/Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Dennis Smith and Karl Mecklenburg were inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during a special halftime ceremony against the Baltimore Ravens at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 30, 2001.
55 / 55

Dennis Smith and Karl Mecklenburg were inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during a special halftime ceremony against the Baltimore Ravens at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 30, 2001.

Jamie Schwaberow
