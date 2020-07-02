Broncos Legends: A look back through Clinton Portis' Broncos career

In our Broncos Legends series, we're revisiting the careers of some of the best players in franchise history with video highlights and rarely seen photos — and they'll join us to break down their favorite moments as a Bronco and more. Here's a refresher on Clinton Portis' time in Denver.

Career overview

When Clinton Portis was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, he was not completely happy. The running back who had helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a national championship was thrilled the Broncos had drafted him, but he was not pleased that teams had let him fall to the second round.

"I'm glad to be in Denver," Portis said after the draft. "But mark my words, everybody else is going to pay. That can be put in the newspaper, on TV, on the radio, I don't care where. They all should know that they will regret letting me slide. This is motivation."

As he embarked upon the path to fulfill those words, Portis would first have to emerge from a position group that boasted three 1,000-yard rushers, including former league MVP and future Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and 2000 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Mike Anderson. However, the Broncos had decided to move Anderson to fullback, and injuries would lead to Davis' retirement before the season.

But Portis quickly showed that he was not just being given a starting role; he was earning it, as his teammates confirmed at the time.

"You've got to get him the first time because there is no second time with that guy," linebacker Ian Gold said during training camp. "If you don't get him while he's coming through that hole, it's all she wrote. This guy's got the speed of a wide receiver, but he can cut and shake like Barry Sanders. That's one dangerous guy. All I can say is, I'm glad he's on our team."

It may have taken a few weeks into the season for head coach Mike Shanahan and the team to take the reins off of Portis, but after he ran for 103 yards in his third game, they unleashed him as the starting running back beginning in Week 5. Over the final 12 games of the season, he would cross the 100-yard rushing mark seven times and run for 14 touchdowns.

By the year's end, Portis had set the franchise's single-season rookie record for rushing yards (1,508) and total touchdowns (17). He was also selected NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

His sophomore effort in 2003 was even finer. Of the 13 regular-season games he played that season, he rushed for at least 100 yards in all but two. He also set yet another franchise record when he ran for five touchdowns in a single game during a Week 14 game against Kansas City.

Though he missed three games with injuries, he still surpassed his rookie rushing mark with 1,591 yards, which is the third-best rushing total in team history. It also earned him his first career Pro Bowl selection.

But that would be Portis' final season in Denver; the Broncos traded him to Washington during the offseason as part of the deal to acquire star cornerback Champ Bailey.