Denver Broncos | News

Broncos launch first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado

Sep 09, 2022 at 02:24 PM
220909_pilotprogram

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have launched the first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado, it was announced Friday.

The pilot, funded by Denver Broncos Charities, features three school districts, 25 teams and over 550 participants.

"The Denver Broncos are thrilled to have this opportunity to help bring girls high school flag to 25 high schools throughout the Denver Metro Area," said Bobby Mestas, Broncos Director of Youth & High School Football. "The districts, the schools and the Colorado High School Activities Association have been tremendous partners thus far and we're excited to offer the sport of football to more than 500 female student athletes this fall."

The Broncos, alongside the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), worked to launch this three-year pilot program, with the ultimate goal of helping Girls High School Flag become a sanctioned, CHSAA sport statewide.

"The Colorado High School Activities Association is proud to partner with the Denver Broncos and our high schools as we look to promote this new opportunity for female participation in flag football", said CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger. "Flag football is a fast, fun and exciting way to experience the game of football, and we are thrilled that girls in Broncos Country will have the chance to participate in this experience first-hand."

Practices started on Tuesday for each program and the first Girls High School Flag Jamboree will take place on Saturday at All-City Stadium (1500 S Franklin St., Denver, CO 80218). Jamborees will take place every Saturday with a minimum of three games played per school. District postseason tournaments begin on Saturday, Oct. 8, where eight teams will advance to play in a single-elimination championship tournament held at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. The inaugural championship team will be honored at the annual High School Salute game this season vs. Arizona on Dec. 18.

"Jeffco Athletics is extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Denver Broncos, Cherry Creek Athletics and Denver Public Schools Athletics this fall," said Patrick Simpson, Executive Director of Athletics and Activities for Jeffco Public Schools. "This pilot will provide our female student-athletes with the incredible opportunity to bring girls flag football to the state of Colorado."

Home and away jerseys for each team were provided by NIKE, at no cost to the programs.

A complete list of participating teams and school districts are below:

Table inside Article
Cherry Creek SchoolsDenver Public SchoolsJeffco Public Schools
Cherokee TrailAbraham LincolnArvada
Cherry CreekDenver EastArvada West
EaglecrestDenver NorthBear Creek
GrandviewDenver SouthChatfield
OverlandDenver WestColumbine
Smoky HillGeorge WashingtonEvergreen
KennedyLakewood
MontbelloLittleton
NorthfieldPomona
Thomas Jefferson

Related Content

news

Ask Aric: What are the Broncos' chances to win the AFC West?

In this edition of "Ask Aric," we'll take a look at where the Broncos stand in the AFC West, how Denver's special teams and offensive line could look in Week 1, what to expect from the defense and more.

news

Backfields beware: D.J. Jones and Dre'Mont Jones are ready to dominate on the defensive line

"I've told [Dre'Mont] over and over again, we're going to make a lot of plays in the backfield if we both attack," D.J. Jones said.

news

Player Q&A: Dalton Risner discusses responsibility of protecting Russell Wilson

"You've just got to be ready to block extra long and at different angles, and make sure you're not holding on because you never know where he's going to be at," Risner said.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' bold predictions include big expectations for the Broncos

The Broncos could see a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors for Russell Wilson this season, two CBS Sports analysts predict.

news

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks on September 12, 2022.

news

Broncos Notebook: Russell Wilson grateful for time in Seattle, focused on getting win in Week 1

As Russell Wilson prepares to head back to the city where he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career, he's approaching the game with joy, gratitude and an understanding of the task at hand.

news

Injury Report: Jonas Griffith a full participant, four Broncos limited in Thursday practice

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on the Broncos' first official injury report of the 2022 season.

news

Mile High Morning: How the connection between Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson leads to defensive success

"It's like we're both thinking the same thing," Jackson told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

'[He] can make this place special': Emmanuel Sanders sees championship-caliber leadership in Courtland Sutton

"Every single play he's going 100 percent, every single rep," Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts Russell Wilson will be 2022 NFL MVP

"The Broncos have gotten their guy, and the Broncos are going back to the playoffs because of this guy," Schrager said.

news

Way Back When: The deju vu of the excitement for Russell Wilson's Broncos debut

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the last time a Broncos quarterback had this much hype going into their debut.

Advertising