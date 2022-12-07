Denver Broncos | News

Broncos invite fans to participate in an interactive halftime show during Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs

Dec 07, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

light-show-wide

DENVER — Don't miss your chance to be a part of a special interactive halftime show presented by Híjole! Tequila.

The Broncos will host an interactive halftime show during Sunday's game against the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, which kicks off at 2:05 p.m. MT. During the game, fans will be able to participate like never before — using their smartphones and CUE Live technology, they will create a holiday lights halftime show presented by Híjole! Tequila.

To participate, fans must first download or update the Broncos 365 app from their app store prior to heading to the game. When the announcer prompts the audience and lights go down, fans can then scan the QR code provided at the game or open the app and click the "Holiday Light Show" button. From there, CUE's inaudible triggers will take over, pulsing fans' smartphone flashlights and LED screens in sync to the beat of the music.

CUE technology doesn't require cellular service, Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi connection to work.

