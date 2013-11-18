Broncos Injury Updates

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --A day removed from Denver's Week 11 win vs. Kansas City, Interim Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio updated the injury statuses of Rahim Moore, Julius Thomas and Wes Welker.
All three starters left the team's 27-17 win with injuries.
Del Rio said that Rahim Moore underwent surgery for a lateral compartment syndrome and would be out "this week for sure, possibly longer."
"We'll just have to see what the prognosis is coming out of the surgery and all that," Del Rio said. "But he did have the procedure. He's recovering in the hospital right now."
Chris Harris Jr. was able to identify one particular play where he knew something was wrong with Moore.
Del Rio described Thomas as "day-to-day" with a knee sprain.
Finally, Del Rio said that Welker suffered a concussion and that the team would follow the league's protocol.
"It's my understanding that we followed protocol," Del Rio said. "He was cleared to return and he had symptoms that flared up, or came up, and then he was pulled. So he'll go through the protocol this week. The first concern, obviously, is to make sure he's ready to return when the doctors give the green light. When we've been told that he's able to go, then he'll go. Until then, he'll be following that protocol."