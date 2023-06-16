Denver Broncos | News

Broncos host Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments

Jun 16, 2023 at 09:14 AM
230616_release
Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are hosting the Rocky Mountain Region's largest high school 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments and both will conclude this Saturday at Centura Health Training Center (9 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.).

Presented by Children's Hospital Colorado, Delta Dental and with support from NIKE and Gatorade, the tournaments will feature nearly 35% of the schools in the state of Colorado that play high school football.

Ninety-six schools competed throughout three days of pool play competition held at Denver South High School / All City Stadium (Tuesday, June 6) and Cherokee Trail High School / Legacy Stadium (Tuesday June 13 – Wednesday, June 14). Participating schools came from 40 different Colorado/Wyoming cities and all seven CHSAA state classifications were represented. Five participating schools traveled more than 200 miles to compete.

Each 7-on-7 team in the tournament was guaranteed to play at least three games in a pool play format, with 32 teams playing each day. The pool winners from the 7-on-7 and Linemen Challenge tournaments have advanced to the championship event at Centura Health Training Center (13655 Broncos Pkwy., Englewood, Colo. 80112) on Saturday. Twenty-four teams of 7-on-7 have advanced to the finals and will be seeded according to record and total points scored before playing in a single-elimination tournament. The 12 team Linemen Challenge final will include tug-of-war, tractor tire flip, obstacle course, one-on-ones and relays.

7-on-7 Finalists Include: Arvada, Bear Creek, Chaparral, Chatfield, Cherokee Trail, Columbine, Dakota Ridge, Eaglecrest, Erie, Fairview, Fowler, Green Mountain, Highlands Ranch, Holly, Justice, Legacy, Legend, Mountain Range, Northfield, Pine Creek, Ponderosa, Ralston Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Valor Christian, Vista Ridge

Linemen Challenge Finalists Include: Banning Lewis Prep, Chatfield, Columbine, Eaglecrest, Fountain Fort Carson, Golden, Greeley West, Legend, Lutheran, Ralston Valley, Riverdale Ridge, Rock Canyon

