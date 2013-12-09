Broncos Homecoming Game Set For Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo – Just like college and high school football teams around the country, this year NFL teams will have a Homecoming Game.

The NFL is launching its inaugural Homecoming platform to showcase the accomplishments of its former players and celebrate the fans. The NFL has designated Weeks 14,15 and 16 as Homecoming weeks and legends and Hall of Famers will return to their old teams' stadium across the league to be honored and reconnect with teammates and fans.

The Broncos will be holding their Homecoming game this Thursday when AFC-West foe San Diego comes to Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos are hosting an event with NFL Network to honor Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway and Gary Zimmerman – both Hall of Famers.

Additionally, several Ring of Famers will be a part of pre-game ceremonies including special recognition and participation in the coin toss as honorary captains. Those former Broncos include Broncos Ring of Famers Terrell Davis, Randy Gradishar, Karl Meckenburg, Haven Moses, Tom Nalen, Billy Thompson, Jim Turner and Louis Wright.

The NFL is also hosting its first NFL Legends Networking Event in New York City on Sunday, December 15 to bring together former NFL players from around the region to reconnect and network. That event is one of the many methods already in place for former players to connect with each other – a premise on which the Homecoming platform is expanding.