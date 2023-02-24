Broncos hire Beau Lowery as VP of Player Health & Performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have hired Beau Lowery to be the team's Vice President of Player Health & Performance, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Friday.

Lowery, who most recently worked as LSU's Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer for the Tigers' football team, will lead Denver's health and performance program, including athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports science. He also previously worked with Payton in New Orleans, when Payton was the Saints' head coach.

"Beau Lowery is the best I've ever been around," Payton said in a statement. "He was a complete game-changer for us in New Orleans who reshaped how we operated in our training room and throughout our sports performance areas. We are excited to welcome Beau to the Broncos and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team."

From 2017-21, Lowery was the Saints' director of sports medicine, and before that, he was the director of rehabilitation (2014-17) and an assistant on the sports medicine staff (2012-14).

"The health and wellness of the players is a top priority for our organization," Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner said. "Sean has made an important addition to the Broncos in Beau Lowery, who will create an elite sports performance program leading our athletic training, strength & conditioning, nutrition and sports science staffs.

"We will continue to invest in all aspects of player care and performance to ensure we are providing the best possible resources for our team both on and off the field."

Over the past two years at LSU, Lowery was responsible for "developing, coordinating and administering a comprehensive sports medicine program for all LSU teams, in addition to serving as the head athletic trainer for football," according to his bio on LSU's athletics website.

"Beau Lowery added years onto my career," former Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "His vision, leadership, character and process for sports performance and physical therapy are second-to-none. There is no better person you will find in this role to equip the team for health, recovery and success."