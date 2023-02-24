Denver Broncos | News

Broncos hire Beau Lowery as VP of Player Health & Performance

Feb 24, 2023 at 04:35 PM
swanson_site_hed
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

230224_lowery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have hired Beau Lowery to be the team's Vice President of Player Health & Performance, Head Coach Sean Payton announced Friday.

Lowery, who most recently worked as LSU's Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer for the Tigers' football team, will lead Denver's health and performance program, including athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports science. He also previously worked with Payton in New Orleans, when Payton was the Saints' head coach.

"Beau Lowery is the best I've ever been around," Payton said in a statement. "He was a complete game-changer for us in New Orleans who reshaped how we operated in our training room and throughout our sports performance areas. We are excited to welcome Beau to the Broncos and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team."

From 2017-21, Lowery was the Saints' director of sports medicine, and before that, he was the director of rehabilitation (2014-17) and an assistant on the sports medicine staff (2012-14).

"The health and wellness of the players is a top priority for our organization," Broncos Owner and CEO Greg Penner said. "Sean has made an important addition to the Broncos in Beau Lowery, who will create an elite sports performance program leading our athletic training, strength & conditioning, nutrition and sports science staffs.

"We will continue to invest in all aspects of player care and performance to ensure we are providing the best possible resources for our team both on and off the field."

Over the past two years at LSU, Lowery was responsible for "developing, coordinating and administering a comprehensive sports medicine program for all LSU teams, in addition to serving as the head athletic trainer for football," according to his bio on LSU's athletics website.

"Beau Lowery added years onto my career," former Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "His vision, leadership, character and process for sports performance and physical therapy are second-to-none. There is no better person you will find in this role to equip the team for health, recovery and success."

A board-certified physical therapist, Lowery earned his undergraduate degree in physical therapy at Ole Miss, a doctorate degree at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a master's degree in kinesiology at LSU.

Related Content

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: 2023 Draft's depth at offensive line, pass rusher could help Broncos in third round

"I think O-line [and] D-line obviously would be the places where you start," Jeremiah said of Denver's potential options in the third round.

news

Mile High Morning: Players to watch at the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

"His burst, tenacity and potential for physical/overall growth have NFL teams eager to find out more about him," Steve Wyche wrote of Bowie State's Joshua Pryor.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II lands at No. 32 in PFF's ranking of the top 101 players of 2022

"Surtain is one of the game's smoothest and most in-control cornerbacks," PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons among candidates for Madden Team of the Year

Voting ends on Wednesday, Feb. 22, so don't wait!

news

Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the Combine and free agency

Before Denver starts signing impactful free agents or drafting talented prospects, it's worth taking a look at where the team stands.

news

Mile High Morning: What is the Broncos' biggest offseason need?

"The Broncos could have as many as three new starters along the offensive front in 2023," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Ask Aric: How will Sean Payton help the Broncos' offense have a bounce-back season?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is just a week away, which means that even though the Super Bowl just ended, we're already on the march toward another season.

news

Mile High Morning: The Hall of Fame case for Dan Reeves

"I don't need the statistics, which are astounding, to tell me Reeves was truly special," T.J. Simers wrote.

news

Sacco Sez: Gene Mingo's impressive life after football

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on Gene Mingo's impressive accomplishments after his playing career ended.

news

Mile High Morning: Looking back at Random Acts of Kindness Week

Make kindness the norm. Throughout their participation in this year's Random Acts of Kindness Week, that's been the message the Broncos have looked to share.

news

Mile High Morning: Denver Broncos ranked in top 10 in The Athletic's NFL franchise rankings

Although the Broncos have fallen on tough times in recent years, the franchise's overall track record still places it among the league's best in history.

Advertising