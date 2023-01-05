Denver Broncos | News

Broncos G Dalton Risner, CB Pat Surtain II named recipients of team awards presented by PFWA Denver chapter

Jan 05, 2023 at 09:30 AM
230105_awards

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner will be presented with the 16th annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award on Thursday, as selected by the team's local media. In addition, the Pro Football Writers of America Denver chapter will recognize cornerback Pat Surtain II with the second annual Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

The Good Guy Award was created in memory of former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2007, after completing his second season with the team. The award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams' enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

"Like many of the state's natives who have played for the Broncos before him, Dalton is often sought out by media outlets from across the state on a variety of topics in addition to the usual requests from those around the team each day," said ESPN Senior Writer and former national president of the PFWA Jeff Legwold. "He was cited for his willingness to address a variety of subjects with care, and in another difficult season on the field, the many who voted for him said he handled himself with unfailing professionalism.''

Risner is the 13th different Bronco—and first offensive lineman—to garner the yearly distinction. Other players who received significant consideration for this year's honor include safety Justin Simmons (the team's only three-time winner), inside linebacker Alex Singleton, defensive lineman Mike Purcell and Surtain.

DARRENT WILLIAMS GOOD GUY AWARD WINNERS

Presented by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver Chapter

Table inside Article
YearPlayer
2007John Lynch
2008Ebenezer Ekuban
2009Elvis Dumervil
2010Mario Haggan
2011Champ Bailey
2012Wesley Woodyard
2013Chris Harris Jr.
2014Terrance Knighton
2015Brandon Marshall
2016DeMarcus Ware
2017Justin Simmons
2018Chris Harris Jr.
2019Justin Simmons
2020Justin Simmons
2021Teddy Bridgewater
2022Dalton Risner

The Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award was created to honor the life and legacy of former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. The award is given annually to the player who best exhibits Thomas' impact on the team both on and off the field.

"Pat Surtain is a fitting winner of an award named for Demaryius," Legwold said. "Surtain's quiet professionalism and consistent on-field excellence each week in a difficult year made him a landslide winner.''

Surtain, who was named a 2023 Pro Bowl starter, has opened all 16 games played for the Broncos this season, totaling 59 tackles (45 solo), two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He is the second defensive back to earn the honor, joining Simmons, who was the recipient of the inaugural award in 2021.

Singleton, Simmons and inside linebacker Josey Jewell also received strong support in the voting.

DEMARYIUS THOMAS TEAM MVP AWARD WINNERS

Presented by the Pro Football Writers of America Denver Chapter

Table inside Article
YearPlayer
2021Justin Simmons
2022Pat Surtain II

