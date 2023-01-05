Broncos G Dalton Risner, CB Pat Surtain II named recipients of team awards presented by PFWA Denver chapter

The Good Guy Award was created in memory of former Broncos cornerback Darrent Williams, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2007, after completing his second season with the team. The award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies Williams' enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

"Like many of the state's natives who have played for the Broncos before him, Dalton is often sought out by media outlets from across the state on a variety of topics in addition to the usual requests from those around the team each day," said ESPN Senior Writer and former national president of the PFWA Jeff Legwold. "He was cited for his willingness to address a variety of subjects with care, and in another difficult season on the field, the many who voted for him said he handled himself with unfailing professionalism.''