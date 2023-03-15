Broncos free-agency history in focus: The 2014 class pushes the Broncos back to a championship

With the start of the league year arriving Wednesday, we're taking a deep dive into the stories behind some of the best free-agent signings in franchise history since the start of modern free agency in 1993. For the Broncos, free agency has been a key part of building Super Bowl teams, from the first in 1997 to the most recent in 2015.

The most significant group for the most recent title team came to town in 2014. The four biggest signings would all earn Pro Bowl nods in Denver, and each would have significant roles in pushing the Broncos to their win in Super Bowl 50.

How it happened

In the wake of the Broncos' loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, Denver approached free agency with aggression and a clear focus on bolstering its defense.

Behind a historically powerful offense, the Broncos managed to overcome teams in spite of a defense that limped into its final game of the 2013 season having lost several key starters to injuries, including Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr. and Derek Wolfe.

"The Broncos have demonstrated they are plenty good enough during the regular season," Mike Klis, then of the Denver Post, wrote. "If they want to take that next step toward giving Seattle a better fight, the back of the defense is a logical place to start."

To make those improvements, they looked to two of the best free agents: safety T.J. Ward and cornerback Aqib Talib.

Ward was the first domino to fall, as the Broncos beat out about 10 other interested teams to come to an agreement on the first day of free agency.

Within hours, the Broncos' class went from solid start to a great one, as Talib agreed to a deal with Denver that evening. The move was a bit of a shock, as the Broncos were largely expected to try to retain their own free-agent cornerback, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Instead, the Broncos landed arguably the top cornerback in the class in Talib, who was fresh off a four-interception season with the Patriots that earned him his first Pro Bowl selection.

The next day, Talib was set to fly out from his offseason home in Dallas, and as it turned out, his flight would help the Broncos get yet another big-time free agent.

As he sat on the plane, seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher DeMarcus Ware walked past during boarding procedures. Ware, the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks, was on the hunt for a new home in the NFL after being released by the Cowboys a day earlier. Denver, which also had shown interest in five-time Pro Bowler Jared Allen, was lined up as his first visit.

The impromptu visit indicated to both Talib and Ware that the Broncos were driven to capitalize on their championship window with Peyton Manning at quarterback.

"I was on in first class of my flight and I just looked and it was DeMarcus Ware," Talib said in 2014. "He was going to Denver with me, so it hit me we might be together here ... I was like the first one on the plane and then I see [him] walking up the aisle and sit down. That's serious, right there."

In Denver, the two got dressed in the locker room — Talib for his signing and press conference, Ware for his meeting with Broncos brass.

"I remember when we were sitting in there], I looked at Aqib and Aqib looked at me, and we smiled at each other,” [Ware recalled in 2020. "Because we knew exactly what we had to do. And that was one of those cool moments where I knew that it was that time."

During his meeting, Ware decided his free-agency tour was over after just one stop. He'd be a Bronco.

The move would add a veteran presence to Denver's defense akin to when it had signed Manning. While Miller's return from a torn ACL was still in progress, Ware was expected to form a dominant pass-rush tandem with the former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"A Talib-Ward-Ware trio of signings is about as good as they could reasonably do in free agency," Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel wrote.

Denver, though, was not done.

While their biggest needs were on defense, they also had a hole on offense at wide receiver after Eric Decker signed with the Jets.

Enter, former Pittsburgh wideout Emmanuel Sanders. The former SMU product developed into a reliable and underutilized receiver alongside Antonio Brown, and in free agency, he'd have his chance to find a bigger role. He very nearly signed with the Chiefs before a last-minute call and offer came from the Broncos, as he recalled at his retirement press conference in 2022.