Broncos free-agency history in focus: Memories of Alfred Williams' return to Colorado

With the start of the league year a week away, we're taking an in-depth dive into the stories behind some of the best free-agent signings in franchise history since the start of modern free agency in 1993. For the Broncos, free agency has been a key part of building championship teams, from the first in 1997 to the most recent in 2015.

To kick off this series, let's look back to one of those early moves, when defensive end Alfred Williams looked to make his Colorado homecoming after years in Cincinnati and San Francisco.

How it happened

In Mike Shanahan's first season as the Broncos' head coach in 1995, the team finished 8-8 and looked to make big strides in the offseason, particularly on defense. That unit was in the middle of the pack in points and yards allowed but struggled to put pressure on opposing passers or generate turnovers.

"Denver needs a leader, and a sack leader," Adam Schefter, then of the Rocky Mountain News, wrote before free agency began on Feb. 16, 1996.

The main focus was firmly on pass-rushing defensive ends. The free-agent group was a promising one, with six-time Pro Bowler Leslie O'Neal considered the most-established player. In addition, there was Chuck Smith and Williams, who were younger but also not quite as consistent as O'Neal. When free agency began, the Broncos set meetings with each player.

Williams made no secret of his desire to join the Broncos. When the former Colorado Buffalo entered the NFL, he hoped to be drafted by Denver, but he was instead picked by Cincinnati. Still, with a home not far from Denver in the municipality of Louisville, he held on to his dream.

"I live here, and playing in Colorado would be a great situation for me," Williams told The Denver Post’s Jim Armstrong after his visit. "In my little perfect world, I'd be here. I'd be sitting right by the mountains with my binoculars so I can see CU."

As Shanahan and the Broncos made their decision, they opted for Williams, making a bet on his potential.