Broncos Fit 7K set for Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

Sep 02, 2022 at 11:00 AM
DENVER — The Denver Broncos, along with partners Children's Hospital Colorado, King Soopers, UCHealth, Mattress Firm and Cigna, will host the 10th annual Broncos 7K on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

On-site registration and packet pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run, presented by Children's Colorado, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Packet pickup is also available prior to race day on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Broncos Team Store at Empower Field at Mile High from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

As a part of the Broncos' Fit initiative, the Broncos Fit 7K is targeted at football fans, running enthusiasts and everyone in between with proceeds from the race benefitting Denver Broncos Charities.

The run/walk invites fans to experience the Sloan's Lake neighborhood, run through the Broncos' tunnel and finish the race on the 50-yard line at Empower Field at Mile High.

All participants will receive an exclusive Broncos T-shirt, finisher's medal and a personalized race bib.  They will also have the opportunity to receive Broncos player autographs and participate in additional race festivities, including a Kids' Fun Run and post-race food and drinks courtesy of Bud Light, Swire Coca-Cola and King Soopers.

To learn more about the Broncos Fit 7K, please visit: Broncos7K.com.

