Broncos Draft History: Quarterbacks

Mar 15, 2014 at 11:50 PM

As we start to wrap up our week's preview of the quarterbacks available in the 2014 NFL Draft, let's take a look back at who the Broncos have drafted at the position.

Player:Zac Dysert
Year Drafted:2013
Round:7 - 234th Overall
College:Miami University

Broncos Career:Dysert was a gameday inactive for all 16 games as a rookie in 2013.

Player:Brock Osweiler
Year Drafted:2012
Round:2 - 57 Overall
College:Arizona State

Broncos Career:Osweiler has completed 13-of-20 passes for 107 yards with a passer rating of 78.5 in 13 career appearances through his first two NFL seasons. In 2013, Osweiler completed 11-of-16 passes for 95 yards and an 84.1 rating. He played the second half of Denver's Week 17 win at Oakland, finishing 9-of-13 passing for 85 yards.

Player:Tim Tebow
Year Drafted:2010
Round:1 - 25 Overall
College:Florida

Broncos Career:Tebow spent his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos, starting the final three games of the 2009 season and the last 11 of the 2011 season. He helped the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since 2005 and finished with 316 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Denver's 29-23 overtime win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Player:Jay Cutler
Year Drafted:2006
Round:1 - 11 Overall
College:Vanderbilt

Broncos Career:Cutler started the final five games of his rookie season in 2006 and was the team's starter through 2008.  Over that time he amassed 54 touchdown passes and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2008.  Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears on April 2, 2009.

Player:Brian Griese
Year Drafted:1998
Round:3 - 91 Overall
College: Michigan

Broncos Career: Coming off an undefeated season and a share of the national championship at Michigan, Griese was selected in the third round of the 1998 draft.  He took over the starting reigns in 1999 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2000.  He was released following 2002 season, finishing his Broncos career with a 27-24 record and 71 touchdown passes.

Player:Tommy Maddox
Year Drafted:1992
Round:1 - 25 Overall
College:UCLA

Broncos Career:Many were surprised when the Broncos drafted the UCLA signal caller in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft.  Over his career in Denver, Maddox appeared in 29 games with four starts, throwing six touchdowns.  Prior to the 1994 season, Maddox was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a fourth-round pick.

Player:Gary Kubiak
Year Drafted:1983
Round:8 - 197 Overall
College:Texas A&M

Broncos Career:Kubiak spent his entire nine-year career in Denver and served as the primary backup to John Elway.  He started five games and threw 14 touchdowns, earning three AFC championship rings. 

Other recent quarterbacks drafted:

Year Rd. No. Name College
2009 6 174 Tom Brandstater Fresno St.
2004 7a 225 Matt Mauck LSU
2004 7c 250 Bradlee Van Pelt Colorado St.
2000 7a 214 Jarious Jackson Notre Dame
1996 4a 100 Jeff Lewis Northern Arizona
1991 11 284 Shawn Moore Virginia
1990 9 247 Todd Ellis South Carolina
1985 10a 269 Buddy Funck New Mexico
1981 4 98 Mark Herrmann Purdue

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

