Broncos Draft History: Quarterbacks

As we start to wrap up our week's preview of the quarterbacks available in the 2014 NFL Draft, let's take a look back at who the Broncos have drafted at the position.

Player:Zac Dysert

Year Drafted:2013

Round:7 - 234th Overall

College:Miami University

Broncos Career:Dysert was a gameday inactive for all 16 games as a rookie in 2013.

Player:Brock Osweiler

Year Drafted:2012

Round:2 - 57 Overall

College:Arizona State

Broncos Career:Osweiler has completed 13-of-20 passes for 107 yards with a passer rating of 78.5 in 13 career appearances through his first two NFL seasons. In 2013, Osweiler completed 11-of-16 passes for 95 yards and an 84.1 rating. He played the second half of Denver's Week 17 win at Oakland, finishing 9-of-13 passing for 85 yards.

Player:Tim Tebow

Year Drafted:2010

Round:1 - 25 Overall

College:Florida

Broncos Career:Tebow spent his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos, starting the final three games of the 2009 season and the last 11 of the 2011 season. He helped the Broncos to their first playoff appearance since 2005 and finished with 316 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Denver's 29-23 overtime win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Player:Jay Cutler

Year Drafted:2006

Round:1 - 11 Overall

College:Vanderbilt

Broncos Career:Cutler started the final five games of his rookie season in 2006 and was the team's starter through 2008. Over that time he amassed 54 touchdown passes and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2008. Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears on April 2, 2009.

Player:Brian Griese

Year Drafted:1998

Round:3 - 91 Overall

College: Michigan

Broncos Career: Coming off an undefeated season and a share of the national championship at Michigan, Griese was selected in the third round of the 1998 draft. He took over the starting reigns in 1999 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2000. He was released following 2002 season, finishing his Broncos career with a 27-24 record and 71 touchdown passes.

Player:Tommy Maddox

Year Drafted:1992

Round:1 - 25 Overall

College:UCLA

Broncos Career:Many were surprised when the Broncos drafted the UCLA signal caller in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft. Over his career in Denver, Maddox appeared in 29 games with four starts, throwing six touchdowns. Prior to the 1994 season, Maddox was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a fourth-round pick.

Player:Gary Kubiak

Year Drafted:1983

Round:8 - 197 Overall

College:Texas A&M

Broncos Career:Kubiak spent his entire nine-year career in Denver and served as the primary backup to John Elway. He started five games and threw 14 touchdowns, earning three AFC championship rings.