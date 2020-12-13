Denver Broncos | News

Broncos downgrade LT Garett Bolles to questionable for #DENvsCAR

Dec 13, 2020 at 07:47 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Broncos have downgraded left tackle Garett Bolles to questionable with an illness for Sunday's game against the Panthers, the team announced Sunday morning.

Bolles has started every game for the Broncos since he was drafted in 2017. The fourth-year player, who is receiving Pro Bowl consideration for his play this season, recently signed an extension with the Broncos. He is among Pro Football Focus' top-ranked players at his position.

The team will announce its inactive players at 9:30 a.m. MT, which is 90 minutes before kickoff.

If Bolles is unable to play, Elijah Wilkinson could be an option to replace him. Wilkinson was slated to take reps at left tackle during training camp before Ja'Wuan James opted out of the season and Wilkinson shifted to the other side of the line. Demar Dotson has started the majority of the games for the Broncos at right tackle this season.

