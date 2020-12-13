Broncos downgrade LT Garett Bolles to questionable for #DENvsCAR

The Broncos have downgraded left tackle Garett Bolles to questionable with an illness for Sunday's game against the Panthers, the team announced Sunday morning.

Bolles has started every game for the Broncos since he was drafted in 2017. The fourth-year player, who is receiving Pro Bowl consideration for his play this season, recently signed an extension with the Broncos. He is among Pro Football Focus' top-ranked players at his position.

The team will announce its inactive players at 9:30 a.m. MT, which is 90 minutes before kickoff.