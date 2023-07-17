Denver Broncos | News

Broncos digital and broadcast teams honored with four Emmy Awards (Heartland Chapter) for content

Jul 17, 2023 at 01:06 PM
220525_emmy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos were honored with four 2023 Emmy awards for digital and broadcast content, it was announced Saturday by the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter.

The Broncos earned Emmy awards for 2022 content productions that included: 2022 Broncos Schedule Release (Entertainment – Short Form Content), Demaryius Thomas: The Heart of a Legend (Sports: One-Time Special), Brand Anthem (Sports Promotion: Single Spot) and Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton (Program Promotion: Single Spot).

The Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional Emmy chapters across the United States that awards excellence in all areas of media and television. Heartland Emmy awards were presented at the 37th Annual Awards Gala on Sunday in Denver and Oklahoma City.

DENVER BRONCOS 2023 HEARTLAND CHAPTER EMMY AWARDS:

Entertainment - Short Form Content

2022 Broncos Schedule Release

Joe Abdellah, Director/Producer/Editor/Videographer

Caroline Deisley, Associate Producer

Peyton Manning, Talent

Russell Wilson, Talent

Patrick Smyth, Producer

Erich Schubert, Producer

Sports Promotion: Single Spot

Brand Anthem

Kevin Johnson, Producer

Sports: One-Time Special

Demaryius Thomas: The Heart of a Legend

Austin Brink, Producer

Alexis Perry, Producer

Russ Jenisch, Producer

Aaron Gunning, Editor

Mike Genova, Editor

Program Promotion: Single Spot

Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton

Austin Brink, Photographer

