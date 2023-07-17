Broncos digital and broadcast teams honored with four Emmy Awards (Heartland Chapter) for content

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos were honored with four 2023 Emmy awards for digital and broadcast content, it was announced Saturday by the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter.
The Broncos earned Emmy awards for 2022 content productions that included: 2022 Broncos Schedule Release (Entertainment – Short Form Content), Demaryius Thomas: The Heart of a Legend (Sports: One-Time Special), Brand Anthem (Sports Promotion: Single Spot) and Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton (Program Promotion: Single Spot).
The Heartland Chapter is one of 19 regional Emmy chapters across the United States that awards excellence in all areas of media and television. Heartland Emmy awards were presented at the 37th Annual Awards Gala on Sunday in Denver and Oklahoma City.
DENVER BRONCOS 2023 HEARTLAND CHAPTER EMMY AWARDS:
Entertainment - Short Form Content
Joe Abdellah, Director/Producer/Editor/Videographer
Caroline Deisley, Associate Producer
Peyton Manning, Talent
Russell Wilson, Talent
Patrick Smyth, Producer
Erich Schubert, Producer
Sports Promotion: Single Spot
Kevin Johnson, Producer
Sports: One-Time Special
Austin Brink, Producer
Alexis Perry, Producer
Russ Jenisch, Producer
Aaron Gunning, Editor
Mike Genova, Editor
Program Promotion: Single Spot
Austin Brink, Photographer