Denver Broncos | News

Broncos decline to announce quarterback for #DENvsNE, but Drew Lock 'definitely could start'

Oct 15, 2020 at 05:21 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practicing for the second consecutive day as a full participant, quarterback Drew Lock could be poised to return to the Broncos' starting lineup.

"He definitely could start on Sunday as he looks now," Fangio said after Thursday's practice.

Fangio declined to officially name Lock the starter for Sunday's game, but he said the second-year player practiced well on Thursday and hasn't had any soreness or setbacks.

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur said Lock "looks good out there running around and throwing" and that he has succeeded in executing the team's plan for Sunday's game.

Despite Lock returning from an injury, Shurmur said the team would have to trust his ability to run a set of plays that won't simply rely upon the short-passing game.

"When you go out and play, you have to trust them to execute the plays that we call," Shurmur said. "Certainly, not everything is going to be a short drop and a short throw, so you just have to trust yourself and go out and play and try to execute in a way that he thinks is necessary."

Lock said Wednesday that his shoulder felt "really good," so it appears the Missouri product would not be limited from a physical perspective. Regardless of his physical ability, he should bring a "swagger" back to Denver's offense.

"I think that Drew brings sort of a confidence to the offense and a swagger that I'm sure you've seen out there on the field whenever he makes good plays," guard Dalton Risner said. "The presence he has in the huddle, he's confident, he's not too high, he's not too low. You know that when he's in there there's a chance for a big play, and you know that if there's a busted coverage or if there's a seven-man blitz then there is an opportunity for Drew to make a play.

"… I think that gives everyone on the offense a bit more confidence."

Lock missed a few deep-shot opportunities against the Titans but seemed poised to remedy those miscues against the Steelers. On Sunday in New England, he may get the chance to show the ability that has been sidelined over the last several weeks.

BOLLES' PROGRESSION

After struggling with holding penalties during the first three years of his career and having the Broncos decline his fifth-year option this offseason, Garett Bolles has responded in a major way.

The fourth-year player has earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Broncos player this season, and he's impressed his coaches and teammates alike.

"I certainly haven't seen what everybody else saw prior to me getting here," Shurmur said Thursday. "I've been pleased with what he's done. He's tough, durable and knows what he's doing. He's been very effective here in the first quarter of the season. Watching him train, I think he's encouraged to keep that going and that's a really good thing. I certainly don't have the view of him that the people here have of him. Guys are allowed to change, guys are allowed to improve, and guys are allowed to produce at a higher level than they did in the past. I think he's done all of those things."

Added Risner: "There isn't one guy on a team that I want to see succeed more than Garett Bolles. He's been through it. Very little people have supported him or believed in him when things were tough, and I hate to say it. Garett's showing everybody what he's made of and he's showing everybody that you shouldn't talk bad about him."

GORDON'S AVAILABILITY

Melvin Gordon III returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, and Fangio said he had "a couple discussions" with Gordon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fangio said Gordon's status for the game remains uncertain.

"Obviously it's a matter that is going to be punished pretty strongly from the league standpoint," Fangio said. "We're working through from our standpoint if we are going to do much more than what the league will do, because what will the league will do will be pretty substantial, because that's something that's negotiated in the CBA. We'll make a decision as it relates to us by game time."

Fangio said he expected the league to "withhold their actions" until Gordon's case makes its way through the judicial system.

LINDSAY'S RETURN

Phillip Lindsay is expected to play against the Patriots for the first time since suffering a toe injury against the Titans, but Fangio said the team will have to monitor his snaps.

"We'll keep an eye on him," Fangio said. "When you've been out of action for as long as he has been — and for the first two or three weeks after he was hurt, he did pretty much next to nothing football-related. Last week, he got back into practice full-go and the same this week. I think we'll have to be smart in how we use him. A lot of that depends on how your drives go, how many carries he's been getting in a short amount of time, etc. I don't think there is a perfect formula other than being aware that he probably can't play a full load anyway."

Related Content

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett knows Broncos are a 'better football team' than they showed vs. Panthers

Plus, Hackett discussed what he's saw from quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 12.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said outside linebacker Randy Gregory "might need a little bit more time" on injured reserve.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams to launch charitable foundation to help children in foster care

"I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up," Williams said.

news

Broncos players & executives to participate in 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative to raise awareness for causes and nonprofit organizations

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players have made in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work they are passionate about on the field.

news

'We've got to get the losing out of our system': Broncos suffer largest defeat of season, falling 23-10 to Panthers

The Broncos' eighth loss of the season wasn't particularly close, though it was still just as painful.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers on November 27, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can a young Broncos receiver make an impact vs. the Panthers?

"We can't lose any more games," Russell Wilson said after Week 11. "This is the truth. That has to be our mentality."

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

news

Broncos vs. Panthers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 12

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 12 game vs. Carolina.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out for Week 12 game vs. Panthers

OLB Jake Martin and FB/TE Andrew Beck are questionable for Sunday's game.

news

Mile High Morning: Condoleezza Rice details journey from childhood in the South to Broncos' ownership

"What would touch my dad most about me being involved with the Broncos is not only that I can do something in football, but that I could reconnect with a city we love and has meant so much to our family," Rice said.

Advertising