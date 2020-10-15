Broncos decline to announce quarterback for #DENvsNE, but Drew Lock 'definitely could start'

BOLLES' PROGRESSION

After struggling with holding penalties during the first three years of his career and having the Broncos decline his fifth-year option this offseason, Garett Bolles has responded in a major way.

The fourth-year player has earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Broncos player this season, and he's impressed his coaches and teammates alike.

"I certainly haven't seen what everybody else saw prior to me getting here," Shurmur said Thursday. "I've been pleased with what he's done. He's tough, durable and knows what he's doing. He's been very effective here in the first quarter of the season. Watching him train, I think he's encouraged to keep that going and that's a really good thing. I certainly don't have the view of him that the people here have of him. Guys are allowed to change, guys are allowed to improve, and guys are allowed to produce at a higher level than they did in the past. I think he's done all of those things."

Added Risner: "There isn't one guy on a team that I want to see succeed more than Garett Bolles. He's been through it. Very little people have supported him or believed in him when things were tough, and I hate to say it. Garett's showing everybody what he's made of and he's showing everybody that you shouldn't talk bad about him."

GORDON'S AVAILABILITY

Melvin Gordon III returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, and Fangio said he had "a couple discussions" with Gordon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fangio said Gordon's status for the game remains uncertain.

"Obviously it's a matter that is going to be punished pretty strongly from the league standpoint," Fangio said. "We're working through from our standpoint if we are going to do much more than what the league will do, because what will the league will do will be pretty substantial, because that's something that's negotiated in the CBA. We'll make a decision as it relates to us by game time."

Fangio said he expected the league to "withhold their actions" until Gordon's case makes its way through the judicial system.

LINDSAY'S RETURN

Phillip Lindsay is expected to play against the Patriots for the first time since suffering a toe injury against the Titans, but Fangio said the team will have to monitor his snaps.