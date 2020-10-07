Broncos continue Week 5 prep despite uncertainty following additions to Patriots' Reserve/COVID-19 list

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and quarterback Brett Rypien were among the players who said Wednesday that they trusted the NFL to create a safe environment for Sunday's game. Chubb said he wouldn't hesitate to play or sack Cam Newton, should the Patriots' quarterback be cleared to play.

"I would feel comfortable, because I feel like they wouldn't play the game if everybody wasn't on the right page and cleared and ready to go," Chubb said. "I feel comfortable playing and going out there. When it comes to Cam, he's one of those guys that you watched growing up and he's one of those guys that you want to get your hands on. He had the whole COVID stuff and all that, but I feel like if he's going to be out there playing then he went through everything and passed all the tests. It shouldn't be one of those things that's up in the air."

Kicker Brandon McManus, who is the team's NFL Players Association rep, said he spoke with a member of the players' union on Wednesday morning and faced a series of questions from his teammates about the outlook for both this weekend and the remainder of the season.

"I had a bountiful amount of questions when I came in from the other players this morning with what's going to happen with the season," McManus said. "I'm not a clairvoyant to predict it. I'm an optimist, and hopefully we're able to continue. We've done a fantastic job here in Denver with everything that's going on. I hope all these guys continue to do that. As long as we do that, I think we have a chance to succeed for this season."

As the Broncos await word on Sunday's game, Fangio and the players both emphasized the need to stay diligent to avoid positive tests in their own building.