Broncos' Christian Parker selected to participate in NFL Coach Accelerator program

May 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2023 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker has been selected to participate in the Coach Accelerator program, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Taking place during Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis on May 21-23, the program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

Parker is in his third season as defensive backs coach with the Broncos and boasts 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL and collegiate levels. Prior to Denver, Parker spent time with Green Bay (2019-20), Texas A&M (2018), Notre Dame (2017), William & Mary (Spring 2017), Norfolk State University (2015-16) and Virginia State University (2013-14).

Below is a full list of program participants. An asterisk indicates the participant was part of the 2022 program.

Table inside Article
NameTeam
Drew TerrellArizona Cardinals
Jerry Gray *Atlanta Falcons
Willie TaggartBaltimore Ravens
Kelly SkipperBuffalo Bills
Richard HightowerChicago Bears
Troy Walters *Cincinnati Bengals
Callie BrownsonCleveland Browns
Joe Whitt Jr. *Dallas Cowboys
Christian ParkerDenver Broncos
Scottie MontogmeryDetroit Lions
Greg WilliamsGreen Bay Packers
Jerrod JohnsonHouston Texans
Cato JuneIndianapolis Colts
Mike Caldwell *Jacksonville Jaguars
Dave MerrittKansas City Chiefs
Chris BeattyLos Angeles Chargers
Aubrey PleasantLos Angeles Rams
Jon Embree *Miami Dolphins
Keenan McCardellMinnesota Vikings
Matt DanielsMinnesota Vikings
DeMarcus Covington *New England Patriots
Ronald CurryNew Orleans Saints
Jeff Nixon *New York Giants
Thomas McGaughey *New York Giants
Tony OdenNew York Jets
Brian Johnson *Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Brady *Philadelphia Eagles
Sean DesaiPhiladelphia Eagles
Frisman JacksonPittsburgh Steelers
Teryl AustinPittsburgh Steelers
Anthony LynnSan Francisco 49ers
Kerry Joseph *Seattle Seahawks
Thaddeus LewisTampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London *Tennessee Titans
Tony Dews *Tennessee Titans
Randy Jordan *Washington Commanders
Kris Richard *--
Leslie Frazier--
Pep Hamilton--

