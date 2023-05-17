Broncos' Christian Parker selected to participate in NFL Coach Accelerator program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker has been selected to participate in the Coach Accelerator program, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Taking place during Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis on May 21-23, the program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

Parker is in his third season as defensive backs coach with the Broncos and boasts 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL and collegiate levels. Prior to Denver, Parker spent time with Green Bay (2019-20), Texas A&M (2018), Notre Dame (2017), William & Mary (Spring 2017), Norfolk State University (2015-16) and Virginia State University (2013-14).