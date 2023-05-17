Broncos' Christian Parker selected to participate in NFL Coach Accelerator program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos Defensive Backs Coach Christian Parker has been selected to participate in the Coach Accelerator program, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Taking place during Spring League Meetings in Minneapolis on May 21-23, the program aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.
"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."
Parker is in his third season as defensive backs coach with the Broncos and boasts 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL and collegiate levels. Prior to Denver, Parker spent time with Green Bay (2019-20), Texas A&M (2018), Notre Dame (2017), William & Mary (Spring 2017), Norfolk State University (2015-16) and Virginia State University (2013-14).
Below is a full list of program participants. An asterisk indicates the participant was part of the 2022 program.
|Name
|Team
|Drew Terrell
|Arizona Cardinals
|Jerry Gray *
|Atlanta Falcons
|Willie Taggart
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kelly Skipper
|Buffalo Bills
|Richard Hightower
|Chicago Bears
|Troy Walters *
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Callie Brownson
|Cleveland Browns
|Joe Whitt Jr. *
|Dallas Cowboys
|Christian Parker
|Denver Broncos
|Scottie Montogmery
|Detroit Lions
|Greg Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|Jerrod Johnson
|Houston Texans
|Cato June
|Indianapolis Colts
|Mike Caldwell *
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Dave Merritt
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Chris Beatty
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Aubrey Pleasant
|Los Angeles Rams
|Jon Embree *
|Miami Dolphins
|Keenan McCardell
|Minnesota Vikings
|Matt Daniels
|Minnesota Vikings
|DeMarcus Covington *
|New England Patriots
|Ronald Curry
|New Orleans Saints
|Jeff Nixon *
|New York Giants
|Thomas McGaughey *
|New York Giants
|Tony Oden
|New York Jets
|Brian Johnson *
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Marcus Brady *
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sean Desai
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Frisman Jackson
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Teryl Austin
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Anthony Lynn
|San Francisco 49ers
|Kerry Joseph *
|Seattle Seahawks
|Thaddeus Lewis
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Charles London *
|Tennessee Titans
|Tony Dews *
|Tennessee Titans
|Randy Jordan *
|Washington Commanders
|Kris Richard *
|--
|Leslie Frazier
|--
|Pep Hamilton
|--