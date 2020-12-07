Fangio provides injury updates on Bassey, Glasgow after #DENvsKC

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the game.
6:38 p.m. MT: Right guard Graham Glasgow exited the game midway through the first quarter after suffering a foot injury at the end of a run play. Glasgow received attention from trainers after walking to the sideline. He was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann for the remainder of the drive.
6:51 p.m. MT: Glasgow returned for the Broncos' ensuing drive.
8:09 p.m. MT: Cornerback Essang Bassey is out for the game after a knee injury.
9:30 p.m. MT: Asked about Bassey's and Glasgow's injuries, Head Coach Vic Fangio provided a few updates after the game. "Glasgow has a toe [injury] that he tried to play through and eventually we took him out," Fangio said. He also said he did not know the severity of Bassey's injury.