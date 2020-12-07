Fangio provides injury updates on Bassey, Glasgow after #DENvsKC

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the game.

6:38 p.m. MT: Right guard Graham Glasgow exited the game midway through the first quarter after suffering a foot injury at the end of a run play. Glasgow received attention from trainers after walking to the sideline. He was replaced in the lineup by Austin Schlottmann for the remainder of the drive.

6:51 p.m. MT: Glasgow returned for the Broncos' ensuing drive.

8:09 p.m. MT: Cornerback Essang Bassey is out for the game after a knee injury.