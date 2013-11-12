Broncos-Chiefs at Arrowhead Flexed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --For the second time in a three-week span, the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be flexed.

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Broncos-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13 has been moved to a 2:25 p.m. MST kickoff. The Dec. 1 game was originally scheduled for an 11 a.m. MST kick.

The move gives the contest a larger national audience.

It's the second time the Broncos have been flexed to a new timeslot this season -- this Sunday's game against the Chiefs was moved from a 2:05 p.m. MST kick to the Sunday Night Football slot.

The Chiefs and Broncos currently hold the top two records in the AFC, and this Sunday's game has first place in the AFC West on the line.

"It's going to have to be a solid, four-quarter game," linebacker Von Miller said. "That's what we're expecting and that's what we're going to give them. I'm going to make sure of it."