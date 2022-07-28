Broncos Camp Notebook: Russell Wilson pleased with 'great first day,' offense's progression as training camp begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are just one day into training camp, and their season opener in Seattle won't arrive for nearly seven more weeks.

For an offense that's learning a new system, there's still plenty of time to work out the kinks.

On the heels of his first training camp practice as a Bronco, though, Russell Wilson believes Denver's offense has made great strides in their preparation.

"Everybody is so locked in," Wilson said Wednesday. "For example, we had an early morning walkthrough — me and the guys — and [we were] just getting that work in. Guys are lasered in, ready to work [and willing to] do everything that we have been doing all OTAs and all summer. Even in California, we were putting the work in with just that bonding time, and it really showed today. Defense looked great, offense looked great, and special teams, too. It was just a great first day. To be where we are and to have a new head coach like Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, we are so far along. We are going to be really prepared."

The Broncos' offense showed signs of that at times on Wednesday, as Wilson threw an impressive red-zone touchdown to Eric Saubert.

Hackett said he'll aim to speed up the learning curve via meetings and walkthrough, but he's noted that he's already impressed with the team's new signal caller.

"It's a new system, a new team, so everything is new," Hackett said. "Just watching his composure, his command of the huddle and working the system is what we're looking for. We all know what he can do on the field when he gets going and when you simplify it down to a specific gameplan for that week. He's doing great and only going to get better every day."

Wilson, who said he arrived at UCHealth Training Center before dawn on Wednesday, noted the work necessary for the offense to thrive — and for the Broncos to reach a championship standard.

"Any time you have a great team, a championship team, a winning-type team, or a team that can go all the way, which I think we have the capability of that, it has to be player-led," Wilson said. "It has to be the time extra that you spend — and there is a parameter. Someone tells you, 'Hey, you have to spend four hours, five hours, 10 hours with practice every day' — are we going to do the extra work as a team to do that? That's what we're focused on. We're all collectively doing that."

Wilson mentioned both an early morning walkthrough with Montrell Washington and a recent time when Jerry Jeudy joined a quarterbacks meeting for extra film study.