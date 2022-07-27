Broncos Camp Observations: Denver starts training camp in the red zone

WORK FOR EVERYONE

Late in practice, Hackett huddled his team before one final period. After a few moments, a portion of the team jogged to the red zone for a little more work, but it wasn't a final set of plays for the first-team offense. The session involved largely young or reserve players — Wilson, Simmons and Surtain were the type of players who didn't take a snap — and Hackett later explained the intent of the session.

"Whenever you're working through these things, you're always focused on two groups, because you want to jump from one thing [to another]," Hackett said. "I get bored fast, so I want to jump from one thing to the other and move around and move the field and do all that stuff, and sometimes, there's some guys that don't get enough reps. … We started doing this awhile back — and I just like to now focus on the guys that might not have gotten as many reps. Let's face it, those guys will have a lot of opportunities in the preseason, so we want them to be ready. So that's why we do that."

The session stood out as just another example of Hackett's innovative approach to practice.

QUICK HITS

… Rookie outside linebacker Nik Bonitto set the edge well on a run play in space. He could also see increased work with Randy Gregory sidelined.

"On the field, he had it from Day 1," Chubb said. "He had the bend. He had all the intangibles that you can't really coach, you just go out there and do."

… Safety P.J. Locke recovered nicely on a pass to the end zone and backtracked to break up a throw intended for Montrell Washington.

… Quarterback Brett Rypien had a couple of nice throws, as he found Sutton on a post route for a nice gain and later connected with Washington in the end zone for a touchdown.