Denver Broncos | News

Broncos C Alex Forsyth signs rookie contract

May 12, 2023 at 03:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230512_forsyth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has signed his rookie deal.

Center Alex Forsyth has officially inked his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos drafted Forsyth in the seventh round with the 257th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following a trade with the Saints.

A three-year starter for Oregon, Forsyth is a 6-foot-4, 303-pound player who was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022. The Athletic's Dane Brugler graded Forsyth as the fifth-best center in the 2023 NFL Draft and assigned him a fifth-round grade.

"With Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex," General Manager George Paton said after the draft. "He's going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at 'CU' [University of Colorado] this year. He was a pet cat for the online coaches. [He is] just tough and smart. [We just] love the way he plays the game, and he's going to compete like everyone else."

Forsyth is the first member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.

The seventh-round pick joins Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kyle Fuller and Luke Wattenberg at center on the Broncos' roster.

Related Content

news

Broncos CB Riley Moss signs rookie contract

Moss is the third member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.

news

Broncos S JL Skinner signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Skinner in the sixth round with the 183rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'Thursday Night Football' at Chiefs, Christmas Eve matchup vs. Patriots highlight Broncos' prime-time slate

The Denver Broncos are set to play four prime-time games in 2023, highlighted by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

news

Top 5 most-intriguing matchups on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

The Broncos start and end the slate with perhaps their biggest rival, play four prime-time games and play on a couple of holidays.

news

Broncos' 2023 preseason opponents announced

The Broncos will face a trio of NFC West teams during the 2023 preseason slate.

news

Broncos' 2023 schedule announced, features four prime-time games and pivotal three-game road trip

The Broncos' 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

Ahead of the Broncos' rookie minicamp, Denver's 2023 draft picks have received their numbers.

news

Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

news

Broncos unveil redesigned Denver Broncos App

Users will be able to follow their favorite players on the team, save content that they'd like to consume later and more.

news

Denver Broncos' opponents set for 2023 season

In addition to their divisional slate, the Broncos will play the NFC North and AFC East in 2023.

Advertising