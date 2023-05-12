Broncos C Alex Forsyth signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has signed his rookie deal.
Center Alex Forsyth has officially inked his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Friday.
The Broncos drafted Forsyth in the seventh round with the 257th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft following a trade with the Saints.
A three-year starter for Oregon, Forsyth is a 6-foot-4, 303-pound player who was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 in 2022. The Athletic's Dane Brugler graded Forsyth as the fifth-best center in the 2023 NFL Draft and assigned him a fifth-round grade.
"With Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex," General Manager George Paton said after the draft. "He's going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at 'CU' [University of Colorado] this year. He was a pet cat for the online coaches. [He is] just tough and smart. [We just] love the way he plays the game, and he's going to compete like everyone else."
Forsyth is the first member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.
The seventh-round pick joins Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kyle Fuller and Luke Wattenberg at center on the Broncos' roster.