Broncos C Alex Forsyth signs rookie contract

"With Forsyth, we see him as a center who can flex," General Manager George Paton said after the draft. "He's going to compete just like all the rookies and the entire team. I was able to see him play at 'CU' [University of Colorado] this year. He was a pet cat for the online coaches. [He is] just tough and smart. [We just] love the way he plays the game, and he's going to compete like everyone else."