Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Bring Back Koppen

Jun 20, 2013 at 04:45 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With the news that center J.D. Walton could be out until mid-October, the Broncos looked to a familiar face in free agency to help fill the void.

Denver agreed to terms with free agent center Dan Koppen Thursday.

Koppen started 12 regular-season games and one playoff contest for the Broncos in 2012 after Walton injured his left ankle four games into the season.

The NFL's all-time winningest offensive lineman, Koppen won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots -- the team with which he spent his first nine NFL seasons.

He now rejoins a team he helped rank fourth in the league in total offense last season.

In fact, in his 10 NFL seasons, Koppen's teams have finished among the league's top 10 offenses seven times.

He also rejoins former Patriots teammate Wes Welker, another Broncos free agent signing this offseason.

"I think (Welker) is going to love it," Koppen told ESPNBoston.com in early June. "He's going to love the team. They have a great group of guys. Playing with Peyton (Manning), he's very similar to Tom (Brady). Get the ball out and move the chains. That's what Wes does best."

Now Koppen will once again be blocking for the Broncos, making sure Manning has enough time to move those chains.

