Broncos Beat Giants 41-23

The Denver Broncos went into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and came away with a 41-23 win to start the 2013 season 2-0.

The Giants took the lead in the first quarter with the first of three first-half field goals by Josh Brown. But the Broncos took the lead back by halftime as Knowshon Moreno scored on a 20-yard run early in the second quarter and Matt Prater made a 42-yarder in the last minute of the half.

Moreno scored again in the third quarter with a 25-yard run. He finished the game with 93 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards. Peyton Manning was 30-of-43 for 307 yards and two touchdowns for a QB Rating of 105.5.