Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Beat Giants 41-23

Sep 15, 2013 at 10:48 AM
DenverBroncos.com

The Denver Broncos went into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and came away with a 41-23 win to start the 2013 season 2-0.

The Giants took the lead in the first quarter with the first of three first-half field goals by Josh Brown. But the Broncos took the lead back by halftime as Knowshon Moreno scored on a 20-yard run early in the second quarter and Matt Prater made a 42-yarder in the last minute of the half.

Moreno scored again in the third quarter with a 25-yard run. He finished the game with 93 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards. Peyton Manning was 30-of-43 for 307 yards and two touchdowns for a QB Rating of 105.5.

Tight end Julius Thomas and wide receiver Wes Welker had touchdown catches in the game and returner Trindon Holliday took a punt 81 yards for a touchdown.

Related Content

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos working on strengthening game-management process with eye on improving communication

Hackett also touched on how the Broncos can improve in the red zone.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statusesz, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Damarri Mathis shows potential after filling in for Pat Surtain II in Week 2

"The thing about Damarri is, it's not too big for him," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

'He was so critical': How Courtland Sutton powered Denver's passing attack vs. Houston after Jerry Jeudy's injury

With Jerry Jeudy sidelined, Courtland Sutton embraced the spotlight as the Broncos' leading receiver when they needed it most.

Advertising