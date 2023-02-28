Broncos anticipate RB Javonte Williams, WR Tim Patrick being ready for start of 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Broncos anticipate running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Tim Patrick will be ready for the start of the regular season after suffering season-ending knee injuries in 2022, according to General Manager George Paton.

Patrick suffered his injury during a training camp practice, and he missed the entirety of the regular season.

"That was a huge loss," Paton said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. "You could argue one of the biggest losses of the season. When he got hurt that day, the whole building was deflated. You guys know Tim, what he brings every day: the leader, [a] really good player. He's running now, he's jogging. … I don't know where he'll be back in terms of the offseason program, but next season certainly he'll be 100 percent."

The Broncos then lost Williams for the season in a Week 4 matchup with the Raiders.

"I think he's on track," Paton said. "I don't want to put a date on it, but he's out there jogging. He's working his butt off, he's rehabbing. Javonte, they anticipate he would be ready for the start of the season."

If Williams isn't ready to start the season, Paton said the team will have "another back or two" to play in Williams' place.

Paton also expects outside linebacker Randy Gregory to be ready for the start of the offseason program. Gregory finished the season on injured reserve and appeared in six games in 2022.

"I do think Randy will be ready," Paton said. "He had a tough season. Started off, I thought he was one of the more explosive players, pass rushers in the league … the first three weeks and then obviously had the injury against the Raiders. And then took a while to come back. When he came back, did some good things but I think the fact that he doesn't have to rehab this offseason will really help Randy. Randy's a dynamic player.