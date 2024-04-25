Broncos announce uniform numbers for 2024 veteran additions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The newest Broncos have picked their numbers.
On Thursday, the Broncos announced uniform numbers for recent veteran additions, as well as numbers for seven returning players who decided to change numbers ahead of the 2024 season.
As always, all jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.
|New Broncos
|Number
|QB Zach Wilson
|10
|WR Josh Reynolds
|13
|S Brandon Jones
|22
|DB Tanner McCallister
|30
|CB Levi Wallace
|39
|ILB Cody Barton
|55
|C Sam Mustipher
|61
|G Calvin Throckmorton
|76
|T Matt Peart
|79
|NT Rashard Lawrence
|92
|DL Angelo Blackson
|94
|DT Malcolm Roach
|97
|Returning Broncos
|New number
|K Wil Lutz
|3
|WR Phillip Dorsett
|4
|OLB Baron Browning
|5
|QB Jarrett Stidham
|8
|CB Riley Moss
|21
|S Caden Sterns
|23
|C Alex Forsyth
|54