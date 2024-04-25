 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Broncos announce uniform numbers for 2024 veteran additions

Apr 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM
240424_helmet2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The newest Broncos have picked their numbers.

On Thursday, the Broncos announced uniform numbers for recent veteran additions, as well as numbers for seven returning players who decided to change numbers ahead of the 2024 season.

As always, all jersey numbers are subject to change ahead of the start of the regular season.

Table inside Article
New Broncos Number
QB Zach Wilson 10
WR Josh Reynolds 13
S Brandon Jones 22
DB Tanner McCallister 30
CB Levi Wallace 39
ILB Cody Barton 55
C Sam Mustipher 61
G Calvin Throckmorton 76
T Matt Peart 79
NT Rashard Lawrence 92
DL Angelo Blackson 94
DT Malcolm Roach 97
Table inside Article
Returning Broncos New number
K Wil Lutz 3
WR Phillip Dorsett 4
OLB Baron Browning 5
QB Jarrett Stidham 8
CB Riley Moss 21
S Caden Sterns 23
C Alex Forsyth 54

Related Content

news

Former Broncos TE Tony Scheffler to announce Denver's Round 3 pick at 2024 NFL Draft

Scheffler, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2006, will announce the 76th-overall selection.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Final expert projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin.
news

Where the Broncos' roster stands ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Before the Broncos add a key contributor — whether at the 12th-overall pick or another slot — DenverBroncos.com is taking stock off where the roster stands following the first several waves of free agency.
news

'It matters for every girl who loves football': Broncos help set stage for future of girls high school flag football following CHSAA sanctioning

"To all the trailblazing athletes who helped launched this sport, you've not only found your community, you've been a part of building one," Owner Carrie Walton Penner said.
news

Broncos acquire QB Zach Wilson in trade with Jets

The Jets' top selection in the 2021 draft, Wilson started 33 games over three seasons for New York.
news

Broncos exercise fifth-year option on CB Pat Surtain II

After Denver exercised the fifth-year option on Surtain's rookie contract, the All-Pro cornerback now remains under contract with the Broncos through 2025.
news

Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) sanctions girls flag football as high school sport with support from Broncos

Colorado is the 11th state in the U.S. to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport.
news

'It will bring back a lot of memories': Randy Gradishar, Billy Thompson, Rick Upchurch honored by Orange Crush-inspired throwback jerseys

"Bringing back the classic uniforms celebrating the 1977 team and the Orange Crush defense is just a great honor to us who played during that era," Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar said.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent CB Levi Wallace to 1-year contract

Another veteran defender has joined the Broncos' roster.
news

An inside look at the Broncos' uniform design process for the 'Mile High Collection'

The design process for the team's first new uniforms since 1997 may be just as impressive as the finalized threads.
news

Broncos unveil 1977 throwback uniform honoring Orange Crush era

The Orange uniform and Legacy Blue "D" helmet pays tribute to the Orange Crush era and specifically the 1977 season when the Broncos made their first Super Bowl appearance.
Advertising